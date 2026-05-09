A collection of news articles covering various topics, including wildfires, environmental protection, and international events.

Firefighters expect to be on the scene 'for the foreseeable' after dry spell raised risk of blaze. Visitors are being advised to avoid the area, with householders nearby requested to keep windows and doors closed to avoid smoke fumes.

Recent dry weather has caused fine vegetation to dry out, according to Dublin Fire Brigade. Killiney Hill has been hit by a number of gorse fires over the past several weeks, with other parts of the country also seeing blazes in upland areas. The controlled burning of land is a common practice in rural settings, but it is not permitted at certain times of the year.

Parties found guilty of this offence may have grants they receive from Government departments reviewed. The capital and many parts of the country have had an extended spell of mostly dry weather in recent weeks, but rain is forecast from Wednesday onwards. Ella McSweeney: Ireland is trying to fund environmental protection on the cheap. Chef who injured back mixing pasta sauce awarded €74,000. Moscow holds scaled-back Victory Day parade as Russia-Ukraine ceasefire begins





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Firefighters Wildfires Dry Weather Controlled Burning Government Grants Weather Forecast Ella Mcsweeney Environmental Protection Victory Day Parade Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire

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