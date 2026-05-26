News Headlines

A collection of news articles covering various topics such as football, politics, and social issues.

Onus on Government and FAI to prevent Nations League fixture from happening, Ruth Coppinger and Daniel Ennis say Protesters at the FAI headquarters in Dublin earlier this year demanded the boycott of Ireland 's matches against Israel .

Ireland were drawn to play against Israel at home in Dublin this October. The fixture immediately sparked concerns about security and protests.

The Occupied Territories Bill: What’s in it, how it has changed and its potential implications Decision on first offshore wind farm since Arklow Bank due within months Activists occupy Dublin pub closed since 2010, planning to reopen as community space Young people chasing jobs in tech and professional services hit hardest by AI – conference hears Our politics team's behind-the-scenes take on events of the day. Sent Monday to Friday when the Dáil is in sessio





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Jeffrey Donaldson’s sex offences trial set to start in NewryIn the News podcast: Eleanor Donaldson ruled unfit to stand trial on medical grounds

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How one Irish school is teaching children about AIIn the News podcast: US company Merlyn is trialling its AI tool in 48 Irish schools

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