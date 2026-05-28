A collection of news headlines from various sources, including international law, law reform, youth justice, and political events in Ireland.

As Minister of State, Catherine Ardagh will look after international law, law reform and youth justice at the Department of Justice. The Fianna Fáil TD will become Minister of State at the Department of Justice as part of a mini-reshuffle of the ranks of junior ministers arising from the Healy-Rae’s former portfolio as a junior minister at the Department of Agriculture with special responsibility for forestry, farm safety and horticulture will now be taken over by Fianna Fáil TD for Limerick County Niall Collins .

Minister appointed vet found to have engaged in ‘intimidating’ behaviour to board Mary Lou’s attack on Mumbling Micheál meets outrage and silent approval during a motion of confidence debate in the Dáil last month in the wake of fuel protests that brought major disruption to the country. He told the Dáil he was tendering his resignation and ‘voting no confidence in the leader of the country’ because ‘I believe this Government has let the people of Ireland down’.

‘Hostile’ agents feared to be among 14,000 Russians granted Irish visas Forget the scam phone texts – cyber attacks are about to move to a whole new level Carlow schools reopen as gardaí continue to investigate emailed mass-shooting threat Our politics team’s behind-the-scenes take on events of the day. Sent Monday to Friday when the Dáil is in sessio





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Catherine Ardagh Fianna Fáil Department Of Justice Niall Collins Mary Lou Mumbling Micheál Motion Of Confidence Fuel Protests Russian Visas Cyber Attacks Carlow Schools Gaardaí Emailed Mass-Shooting Threat Our Politics Team

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