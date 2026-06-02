News Headlines

A collection of news articles with diverse topics, including a man being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder, Kieran Turley's court appearance, messages of support for PSNI, a civil servant accused of leaking Government information, a student aiming for top LC points, and the tough first exam for Leaving Cert English students.

A man is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after a stolen police car was driven at an officer in Downpatrick , Northern Ireland . Kieran Turley, 27, from Vianstown Road, appeared before the town's magistrates' court on Monday and was charged with dangerous driving , driving while disqualified , and using a motor vehicle with no insurance.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Jon Boutcher and the District Commander for Newry, Mourne, and Down, Supt Lynne Corbett, have received messages of support from the public and politicians following the incident. A civil servant has been accused of leaking Government information to a foreign agency and has been remanded in custody.

A student aiming for top LC points after leaving school in second year and the tough first exam for Leaving Cert English students are also mentioned





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Downpatrick Northern Ireland Attempted Murder Stolen Police Car Dangerous Driving Driving While Disqualified Using A Motor Vehicle With No Insurance Messages Of Support Civil Servant Accused Of Leaking Government In Student Aiming For Top LC Points Leaving Cert English Students

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