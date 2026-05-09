News Headlines: Darkness Into Light Walk, Chloe Koyce Update, Troy Parrott Support, Jason Feud, Revolut Recall, Global Superstar Hips, Volkswagen Recall

A collection of news articles covering various topics such as a walk for suicide awareness and prevention, an influencer's life update, a football player's family support, a feud between two football legends, a bank's recall of electric vehicle subscribers, a global superstar's hip troubles, and a car manufacturer's recall of electric vehicles due to battery issues.

Thousands of people across the country woke early this morning to join Pieta House's Darkness Into Light 2026 walk, starting at 4.15 am in 18 counties.

The annual event's 14th year running saw a massive turnout in Dublin's Phoenix Park with approximately 10,000 people showing their support. Pieta's 24/7 freephone Crisis Helpline is available on 1800 247 247, and for therapy service and appointment enquiries, you can contact 0818 111 126. If you are in immediate danger, please call 112.

Influencer Chloe Koyce has given a life update after reaching a year since she became a victim of a stalking incident after a night out in Dublin. Troy Parrott's family and girlfriend have shared their words of support ahead of the Ireland vs Czechia match. Jason was one of Ireland's key players in the 2002 World Cup and has buried the hatchet with Roy Keane after a years-long feud.

Revolut Bank UAB must provide details of 304 subscribers and 10 resellers. The global superstar has had troubles with his knees before and now says his hips 'are going'. Volkswagen has issued a recall of almost 100,000 electric vehicles from across Europe due to issues with modules in the high-voltage battery - there is a risk of fire





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Darkness Into Light Walk Chloe Koyce Update Troy Parrott Support Jason Feud Revolut Recall Global Superstar Hips Volkswagen Recall

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