News Headlines: Irish Marathoners, Alleged Victim, Arrest, and More

A roundup of the latest news from Ireland, including the fundraising efforts of Jordan and Cian Adams, an alleged victim's accusation against Jeffrey Donaldson, and the choice of Irish students to work in Europe instead of the US.

Jordan and Cian Adams , whose mother Geraldine died of frontotemporal dementia , raised over €1.8 million on April 27th, a day after Jordan completed the London Marathon with a 25kg fridge on his back.

This made it 33 marathons in 33 days for the 31-year-old. The brothers carry a rare gene for frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and have a 99.9 per cent chance of developing the aggressive terminal illness in the 40s. Jeffrey Donaldson, an alleged victim, was accused of threatening the victim with prayer and seeking help from God. An Irish student chose Europe over the J1 summer job opportunity.

Jeffrey Donaldson was arrested following the discovery of a woman's body in Galway. Mary Lou's attack on Micheál Mumbling met outrage and silent approval. Albert Manifold rejected 'lies' told about him following his ousting as BP chairman





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Jordan Adams Cian Adams Frontotemporal Dementia Jeffrey Donaldson J1 Summer Job Mary Lou Micheál Mumbling Albert Manifold BP Chairman

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