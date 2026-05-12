News Headlines: Jacqui's daughter Lily's communion, Chloe Koyce's life update, Troy Parrott's family support, Jason's feud with Roy Keane, Revolut Bank UAB recall, and Volkswagen electric vehicle recall

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The RTE sports presenter, Jacqui , shared photos of her daughter Lily 's communion on Instagram , accompanied by her husband Shane and son Luke . Lily wore a stunning dress with a bow detail and puff sleeves, while Jacqui looked gorgeous in a purple dress with lace detailing.

The comments were filled with kind words, praising Lily's appearance and Jacqui's parenting skills. Influencer Chloe Koyce gave a life update after surviving a stalking incident, and Troy Parrott's family and girlfriend expressed support ahead of the Ireland vs Czechia match. Jason was one of Ireland's key players in the 2002 World Cup, and he buried the hatchet with Roy Keane after a feud.

Revolut Bank UAB was ordered to provide details of subscribers and resellers, and the global superstar opened up about his family's history with hip and knee replacements. Volkswagen recalled almost 100,000 electric vehicles due to issues with high-voltage battery modules





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Jacqui Lily Communion Instagram Shane Luke Chloe Koyce Stalking Incident Troy Parrott Ireland Vs Czechia Jason Roy Keane Revolut Bank UAB Volkswagen Electric Vehicles

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