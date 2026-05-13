News Headlines: Organ Donation Crisis and Alcohol-Related Arrest, Starmer's Vision Troubles, Donation and Amnesia

A mother of a patient suffering from Alport syndrome is campaigning for a better organ donation system, while Bertram Allen is seeking to quash the interrogations in a drink-driving case. Furthermore, the UK parliament hears that Starmer is facing vision problems. Additionally, Jayne McHugh, from Galway, donated her organs and her last wishes were carried out. Lastly, a new bathing area south of Galway has been closed for the summer due to water pollution. All this and more in this latest news update.

Irish Kidney Association calls for ‘urgent action’ as organ donation falls to lowest level in five years. Stella McDonagh, a mother of an Alport syndrome patient, wants her family to live ‘freely’ again.

Bertram Allen seeks to quash interrogation related to a drink-driving case due to impairment. UK parliament hears Starmer facing ‘crisis of vision’, but has ‘full confidence’ in Streeting. Jayne McHugh, who carried a donor card from age 16, donated organs after dying of an unexpected brain haemorrhage.

Additionally, talks aimed at resolving ambulance staff industrial action are scheduled for the Labour Court. Meanwhile, Ireland's newest official bathing area is closed for the summer due to water pollution





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hospital Stella Mcdonagh Organ Donation Alport Syndrome Davis Kidney Transplants Dialysis Bertram Allen Impaired Vision UK Parliament Donor Card Donation Brain Haemorrhage Jayne Mchugh Four People's Lives Galway Irish Kidney Association Organ Donation Crisis Emergency Response Unit Hib Enterprise Park Road Traffic Accident New Bathing Area Water Pollution

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