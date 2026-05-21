News Highlights from Various Sources

A roundup of the most noteworthy and recent news articles and updates from different sources such as designers, influencers, and sports beasts.

In tonight's episode of Super Garden , viewers saw the talents of designer Adrian Bolton who created a wheelchair-accessible garden with raised beds for Mum Erma and her 25-year-old daughter Migle.

He has a background in renewable energy engineering, which he puts to good use in this design. Influencer Chloe Koyce has given a life update after reaching a year since she became a victim of a stalking incident after a night out in Dublin Troy Parrott's family weigh in ahead of World Cup match: 'When he’s playing for his country that’s his duty' Jason was one Ireland's key players in the 2002 World Cup and 24 years on he is still involved in football - and has buried the hatchet with Roy Keane after a years-long feud.

Fans looking for their next fix of drama in Carrigstown will have to wait until Sunday evening as the usual Friday episode won't air on RTÉ One due to schedule changes. Revolut Bank UAB - the provider of accounts from which end users sent money to box resellers - must provide details of 304 subscribers as well as details of 10 resellers.

The government have confirmed the new end date for Fuel Allowance after they announced that they were extending it earlier this week as part of their fuel package. The global superstar has had troubles with his knees before and now says his hips 'are going' as he opened up about his family's history with hip and knee replacements.

Volkswagen has issued a recall of almost 100,000 electric vehicles from across Europe due to issues with modules in the high-voltage battery - there is a risk of fire





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Super Garden Wheelchair-Accessible Garden Renewable Energy Engineering Stalking Incident Wife Girlfriends International Football Financial Institution Global Music Star Volkswagen

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