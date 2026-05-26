News Highlights: The Four Seasons, a New Series on the Space Race, a Campus Romance, and a New Life in Texas

The Four Seasons, a middle-aged friends' group, returns for a second season, exploring the cracks in their relationships through four annual trips. A new series rewinds the space race to the start of the competition for the Moon, told from the USSR's perspective. A campus romance between a music major and an athlete, and a world of ambition and champagne, are also featured. Lastly, a former wild child and ranch foreman trade the plains of Montana for a new life in Texas, with peace not part of the package.

The Four Seasons returns for a second season, following a group of middle-aged friends who take four trips a year together, each one quietly exposing the cracks in their relationships.

Also, a new series replays the space race through a radically different lens: the Soviet Union's. Additionally, a campus-set romance leans into the irresistible charm of opposites attracting, and a world where ambition is as abundant as the champagne and discretion is in desperately short supply. Lastly, a former wild child and ranch foreman trade the plains of Montana for a new life in Texas, though peace is not part of the relocation package





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The Four Seasons Middle-Aged Friends Space Race Campus Romance World Of Ambition And Champagne New Life In Texas

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