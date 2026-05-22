News Quiz: Which team won their first Leinster SFC title since 2005, and which Premier League team was crowned champions?

A quiz with questions on various news topics, including sports, major tennis championships, and recent team expulsions in the football championship.

Westmeath won their first Leinster SFC title since 2005 (just second ever) last weekend. Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions after Manchester City's midweek draw.

In their Women's Six Nations closer, Ireland scored 9 tries, as they dismantled Scotland at Aviva Stadium. Which Mayo footballer reached the summit of Mount Everest this week? Aidan O'Shea. Name the team expelled from the Championship play-offs after admitting to spying on their rivals?

Middlesbrough. Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from Wimbledon as he recovers from a back injury. The USA PGA Championship was Aaron Rai's first major title. Dublin won their 13th consecutive Leinster LGFA title last weekend. Who did they beat in the final? Westmeath





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