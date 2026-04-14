News Roundup: Galway Clothing Market, Gaeltacht Internships, Sunscreen Advice, and Fashion Designer Sasha Donnellan

This news article covers a variety of topics, including a clothing market in Galway to raise funds for Gaeil na Gaillimhe, an internship opportunity in the Gaeltacht for undergraduates, advice on sun protection, and a profile of fashion designer Sasha Donnellan, along with brief mentions of fuel protests, the death of Moya Brennan, and the new Nissan Juke.

If you're in Galway City this weekend, seize the opportunity to visit Áras na nGael on Dominic Street, where Gaeil na Gaillimhe will be holding a clothing market to raise crucial funds for the club. Gaeil na Gaillimhe CLG was established at the beginning of 2016 to promote Gaelic games and the Irish language in Galway City. The group provides an excellent facility for young Irish speakers to come together and practice their hobbies entirely through the medium of Irish. Speaking with me this week, Emer Nic Giolla Chearra, Irish Officer with Gaeil na Gaillimhe, said that this market is the club's “most valuable” opportunity to raise money. “In the weeks before the event, club members are busy putting together collections of clothes that we get from our own wardrobes, from our friends and from our family. Áras na nGael provides a room for us to hold the event, and club members volunteer to help sell the clothes throughout the day. Any clothes that are not sold will be given to charity, and that's a great thing as well. We are lucky to have Áras na nGael, because it's great that we can hold the market through Irish and it really adds to the atmosphere of the day.” The market will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 18-19, and each item of clothing will cost €5.

Would you like to start your career in an exciting environment in the Gaeltacht? Údarás na Gaeltachta is currently offering a great opportunity for undergraduates from all over the country to spend 3 months working in one of their offices – Gaoth Dobhair, Béal a’ Mhuirthead, Na Forbacha or Daingean Uí Chúis. Students will be able to practice the training they received in college in the workplace and this will greatly improve their employability after they graduate. They will have a unique opportunity to meet other people in Irish and Gaeltacht organisations and learn about the work they do throughout the country, as well as gain broader and more practical knowledge of their chosen profession. If you are a dynamic, capable undergraduate with fluency in Irish, you can apply for this scheme by contacting

It's important to take care of your skin in the sun. We finally have a little bit of sunshine, and now is the time to take a look at your skincare routine to make sure you're ready for summer. Even if you absorb the sun easily, it's important to wear a high SPF (sun protection factor) every day to protect your skin, avoid dark spots and actively reduce the risk of skin cancer. Although it comes in a small bottle, the ‘Daily Shield’ face cream from the Irish brand Pestle & Mortar is incredibly strong and will give you great protection against the sun's rays. It has SPF50 as well as antioxidants that will fight hyperpigmentation, and it can also be used as a primer under your makeup every day.

Sasha Donnellan from Castlebar is one of the biggest names in the fashion industry at the moment and it's easy to see why. With the motto “Dreamt of in Connemara, Handmade in London”, she takes the traditional style of Ireland and puts it on platforms around the world. Sasha got her big break in the industry during London Fashion Week 2024 with her clothing line that focused on Irish history, the history of women, and the resilience that is central to those two themes. The wool coats, corsets and plaid skirts were very popular and from them came the strong Irish image that her brand has to this day. I myself love Sasha's Aran sweaters in collaboration with the Aran Woollen Mills brand. Each sweater is knitted in Castlebar and the embroidery is done by hand in the London studio. There is no doubt that these sweaters are expensive, but they are very elegant and will definitely stay with you throughout your life





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