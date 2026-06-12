Next Flexi Comfort Square Toe Flip Flops: Shoppers Rave About All-Day Comfort

Shoppers praise Next's new Flexi Comfort flip flops for their arch support and comfortable fit, with many reporting they can wear them for thousands of steps without discomfort.

Flip flops are a go-to footwear choice for many during holidays, but finding a pair that remains comfortable after hours of walking can be a challenge.

Next has introduced a new style that aims to solve this problem: the Flexi Comfort Square Toe Flip Flops. Priced at €31.50, these sandals are available in taupe, blush pink, and black in standard fit, with the black and taupe also offered in extra wide fit. The design features a moulded footbed with arch support, made from a flexible compound that promises all-day comfort.

According to the product description, the brand encourages wearers to stay comfortable and supported all summer long. The square toe and sleek silhouette give them a modern look that appeals to style-conscious consumers. These flip flops have earned an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from 14 customer reviews. Many shoppers praise their comfort and durability.

One reviewer exclaimed, these are really good quality, really comfortable, no sharp bits which I find a lot of cheap flip-flops have. Another added that the accurate sizing and slight wedge make them much more comfortable and easy to walk in. A customer who wore them for 15,000 steps around Marrakech said the fitted sole and slight wedge provided great support and recommended them highly.

However, not all feedback is perfect. One shopper found them too tight and felt the arch support felt odd, prompting a return. Another pointed out that while the sole is wide fit, the strap is not, so those with wide feet may not find a true extra-wide fit. Despite these critiques, many five-star reviews highlight the unusual comfort for flip flops, with a thicker and more supportive sole than typical styles.

For comparison, other retailers offer similar products at lower prices. Marks & Spencer has Flat Flip Flops labeled as popular, priced at €13 in orange or green mix, with limited sizes in black and brown.

Meanwhile, ASOS DESIGN Foxton jelly flip flops in black are €9.99 and marked as selling fast. While these alternatives are more budget-friendly, the Next flip flops stand out for their arch support and customer-approved comfort for extended wear. Whether you are planning long walks or lounging by the pool, the Flexi Comfort Square Toe Flip Flops offer a stylish and supportive option worth considering





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