Next Generation of Football Stars to Watch at the 2026 World Cup

As teams prepare for the 2026 World Cup, several players are expected to make a big impact. Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi, Raphinha, and Luis Díaz are just a few of the players who could make a difference.

The 2022 World Cup may be over, but the next tournament is already on the horizon. As teams begin to prepare for the 2026 World Cup , several players are expected to make a big impact.

Kylian Mbappé, the Real Madrid striker, is one of the most prolific goalscorers in the world and is expected to feature prominently for France. He won the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup, scoring eight goals as France finished runners-up to Argentina. Another player who could make a big impact is Harry Kane, the England striker who topped the scoring charts at the 2018 World Cup with six goals.

Kane is coming off a remarkable 61-goal season with Bayern Munich and is expected to lead England deep into the tournament. Erling Haaland, the Manchester City star, is also expected to make a big impact. He's the Premier League Golden Boot holder with 27 goals and has scored 16 in World Cup qualifying, the most in Europe. Haaland is Norway's all-time leading scorer with a ridiculous 55 goals in 48 caps.

Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old Barcelona winger, is among Spain's main attacking threats as they start the tournament as favourites. However, he's in a race against time to make the group stages due to a hamstring injury. Lionel Messi, the 38-year-old Argentina star, is still one of Argentina's most creative outlets and penalty takers as they look to defend their crown. While more of an outside shout this time around, Messi can never be ruled out.

Raphinha, the Brazilian attacker, is a dark horse for the tournament and could rack up goals in the group stages. He's developed into a more direct and clinical finisher and sometimes flies under the radar because of Vinícius Jr and Neymar. Luis Díaz, the Colombian striker, is another outside shout.

He's coming off the back of a brilliant season with Bayern Munich and will want to carry that form through with Colombia, one of the leading dark horses for the tournament outright





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Kylian Mbappé Harry Kane Erling Haaland Lamine Yamal Lionel Messi Raphinha Luis Díaz 2026 World Cup

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