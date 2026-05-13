Next’s Chocolate Brown Shower Resistant Bomber Jacket Discounted in Sale

Fashion enthusiasts are rushing to buy Next’s discounted bomber jacket, praised for its warmth, style, and shower-resistant features. While generally well-received, some reviews note its oversized fit.

Bomber jackets remain a wardrobe staple due to their enduring appeal, seamlessly blending style with functionality. As the nights grow cooler, these versatile garments have become a go-to layering piece for fashion-conscious shoppers.

Among the latest finds, Next's Chocolate Brown Shower Resistant Bomber Jacket has emerged as a sought-after item, now available at a discounted price in their ongoing sale. Originally priced at €97.50, the jacket is now offered at €38, making it an affordable addition to any wardrobe. Available in a wide range of sizes from extra small to extra large, this particular bomber jacket has garnered praise from customers, who have awarded it a stellar 4.3 out of 5 rating.

Shoppers have lauded it as cosy and warm, perfect for the transitional season. According to Next's website, the product description reads, This timeless chocolate brown bomber jacket is a functional spring staple. The casual fit and classic collar are paired with a shower-resistant shell for protection, featuring plenty of pockets, including a zipped sleeve pocket, for added utility.

The jacket boasts several key features: a shower-resistant shell, a zipped pocket on the sleeve, front pockets, as well as a zip and popper fastening mechanism. Meanwhile, for those seeking alternatives, M&S offers a Quilted Waisted Bomber Jacket priced at €85, which has received a commendable 4 out of 5-star rating based on 36 reviews.

Additionally, ASOS offers a quilted bomber jacket with yoke detail in red gingham, priced at €84.99, catering to those who prefer patterned designs. Customer feedback for Next’s bomber jacket highlights its popularity, with one buyer noting, Love this jacket although it was pricey. Gorgeous colour and feels cosy and warm on. Added benefit of being showerproof which is needed with the current weather.

I am a 12/14 and the medium was a perfect fit whilst still looking oversized and in trend. The Liverpool Echo reported that another shopper commented, Nice comfortable fashionable jacket. Despite the overall positive reception, it is important to consider that bomber jackets, by design, often have a slightly oversized fit. One review pointed out, Much too big and baggy all over for me.

Expensive for what it is too. Potential buyers are encouraged to visit Next’s website to explore the discounted bomber jacket further and make an informed decision





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Bomber Jacket Winter Fashion Next Sale Outerwear Shower Resistant

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