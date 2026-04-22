Next's Ribbed Kickflare Leggings are a Shopper Favorite – and They're Only €10!

Highly discounted Ribbed Kickflare Leggings from Next are flying off the shelves, with customers praising their quality, flattering fit, and incredible value. Available in various sizes and colors, these leggings are a stylish and comfortable addition to any wardrobe.

Next is currently experiencing a surge in sales of its Ribbed Kickflare Leggings, a popular item now available at a significantly reduced price. Customers are enthusiastically praising the leggings for their exceptional quality and flattering fit.

Originally priced at €28, these versatile leggings are now offered for just €10 as part of Next's ongoing sale, making them an incredibly attractive purchase for fashion-conscious shoppers. The chocolate brown variation is also discounted, now selling for €14, while the classic black and burgundy colors maintain their original price point. The leggings are available in a comprehensive size range, from small to extra large, ensuring a comfortable and stylish fit for a wide variety of body types.

The appeal of the Ribbed Kickflare Leggings lies in their thoughtful design and comfortable construction. According to the product description on the Next website, the slate grey color features a high-waisted fit, a currently trending kickflare silhouette, and a soft, ribbed fabric that provides ample stretch. This combination results in all-day comfort without sacrificing style.

Key features include the high waist for a secure and flattering fit, the flared leg design which offers a modern aesthetic, the soft and stretchy fabric for maximum comfort and ease of movement, the ribbed texture adding visual interest, and an elasticated waistband ensuring a comfortable and adjustable fit. These leggings are positioned as a chic and practical addition to any wardrobe, suitable for a range of activities and occasions.

Comparisons to similar products on the market reveal that Next's offering provides excellent value. Marks & Spencer offers the Go Balance Foldover Waist Flared Leggings at €39, available in black and navy, while Sweaty Betty's Super Soft Flared Yoga Leggings are priced at a considerably higher €110. Sweaty Betty's leggings boast supportive, breathable, sweat-wicking material and ankle slits for a more dramatic silhouette, and have garnered 228 five-star reviews.

However, Next's discounted price point makes their leggings a particularly compelling option for budget-conscious consumers. The positive customer feedback further reinforces the popularity of the Ribbed Kickflare Leggings. With 13 five-star reviews already accumulated, shoppers are consistently highlighting the leggings' comfort, fit, and quality. Many reviewers specifically mention the flattering shape and the thicker material, which contributes to a more premium feel.

One customer shared their experience purchasing the leggings for their daughter, noting the great fit, comfort, and durability after washing. Another reviewer praised the flattering shape and well-fitting design, while a third enthusiastically expressed their love for the leggings, emphasizing the excellent quality even after multiple washes. They also highlighted the benefits of the elasticated waistband, which provides tummy control and a lifting effect for the bottom.

A particularly loyal customer revealed that they have purchased the leggings four times, demonstrating a high level of satisfaction and repeat business. The overwhelmingly positive reviews underscore the leggings' ability to meet and exceed customer expectations, solidifying their position as a must-have item in Next's current sale. The availability of these leggings can be found directly on the Next website, allowing shoppers to easily take advantage of the discounted price and experience the comfort and style for themselves





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Leggings Next Sale Discount Fashion Comfortable Flattering Ribbed Kickflare

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