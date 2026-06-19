Next's Twist Front Long Sleeve Satin Maxi Dress: A Statement Piece for Special Occasions

The Twist Front Long Sleeve Satin Maxi Dress from Next has been praised by shoppers for its elegance and flattering design. Available in five colours, this maxi dress is perfect for special occasions, including cruises, weddings, and award dinners. With an overall rating of 4.6/five stars from 19 customer reviews, this dress is a must-have for anyone looking to make a statement. However, some shoppers have experienced issues with sizing, with some finding the dress to be too big. Despite this, many customers have praised the dress's quality, comfort, and affordability.

A long sleeve maxi dress currently available at Next has been dubbed perfect for special occasions by the retailer. Shoppers have described it as very flattering and elegant, with some planning to wear it on cruises, at weddings, and for award dinners.

The Twist Front Long Sleeve Satin Maxi Dress is available in five colours - dark green, chocolate brown spot, navy blue, and navy blue floral. There's also a lime green option, although at time of writing only sizes 12 and 22 remain in stock online. The product description on the Next website says: Prepare to captivate in this exquisite Maxi Dress, cut from a lustrous hammered satin that fluidly drapes.

The artful twist-front detail creates a flattering, sculpted silhouette, making this the ultimate statement piece. Perfect for special occasions or elegant evening events. Features of the dress include an overall rating of 4.6/five stars from 19 customer reviews. One happy shopper said: I bought this dress to attend an awards dinner & ceremony and it was great.

A lovely rich colour and very flattering and elegant. A second added: I have been waiting for this dress to come back in stock and I have to say it as been worth the wait. I haven't wore the dress yet as I bought it for a cruise holiday later in the year. I haven't wore, tried it on and I love it.

A third buyer said in their five-star review: It is beautiful, a beautiful dress. So stylish. I bought it for going to a wedding. So pleased.

However, not everyone was completely pleased with their purchase, with some thinking the sizing was big. One shopper said: The style is lovely but the fit was very poor. I usually wear size 10 but even the size 8 was very big and just looked frumpy. Had to return and couldn't reorder as no size 6 available.

Another added: It is a lovely dress but I think it looks too big on me especially at the shoulders which in turn makes the sleeves too long, I would really have to have it altered so I'm thinking of returning it. But someone else loved their recent buy: I love the modesty of this dress, looks classy and chic. Wore it for my bday party and got lots of compliments.

Another added: These dresses are beautiful, flattering, drape beautifully, lovely material, lovely colour (navy) and best of all a really good price, look far more expensive than they are. I bought this for Eid celebrations and got so many compliments. Was very comfortable and love the coverage, another happy shopper said. If you'd prefer a different style, the Satin Round Neck Asymmetric Midi Waisted Dress is and is labelled as popular on the Marks & Spencer website.

For a shorter length, the ASOS DESIGN fluid long sleeve mini dress with ruched side detail in gold has been reduced from to and is selling fast





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Next Twist Front Long Sleeve Satin Maxi Dress Maxi Dress Special Occasions Fashion

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