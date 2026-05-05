Next shoppers are loving a 'looks expensive' jacket that's now €30

A Burgundy Red Brushed Collared Jacket from Next is receiving rave reviews from shoppers who say it looks far more expensive than its current price of €30. The jacket is praised for its style, quality, and versatility.

As the weather begins to shift and spring approaches, a versatile jacket becomes an essential component of any wardrobe. Finding a piece that balances style, comfort, and affordability can often be a challenge, but shoppers are buzzing about a recent discovery on the Next website.

The Burgundy Red Brushed Collared Jacket, originally priced at €61.50, is currently available for a significantly reduced price of €30 – a deal that has quickly garnered attention. This jacket isn't just about the price point; customers consistently praise its appearance, noting that it 'looks expensive' despite its accessible cost. The jacket’s product description highlights its ability to elevate outerwear, offering a smart casual aesthetic through its chic design and soft-handle fabric.

The structured silhouette and classic collar contribute to a polished look, while the striking gold metal buttons provide a sophisticated contrast against the rich burgundy red hue. Practicality is also considered, with two functional patch pockets adding to the jacket’s appeal. It’s designed as an easy and stylish layering piece, ideal for navigating the transitional seasons with both comfort and flair. The Burgundy Red Brushed Collared Jacket has been receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from Next customers.

Many shoppers emphasize its versatility, noting that it pairs well with a variety of outfits, from casual jeans to more dressed-up ensembles. The quality of the material is frequently mentioned, with reviewers describing it as 'lovely' and 'beautiful'. The fit is also a common point of praise, although several customers recommend sizing down due to the jacket’s slightly oversized cut.

One shopper specifically commented on its ability to seamlessly transition into spring, while another appreciated its lightweight feel without sacrificing warmth. The jacket’s aesthetic is consistently described as 'effortlessly sleek', suggesting it can elevate an outfit without requiring extensive styling. While the majority of feedback is positive, some customers have pointed out that the jacket is unlined, which may be a consideration for those seeking extra warmth or a more substantial feel.

Despite this, many reviewers still consider it to be excellent value for money, particularly given its appearance and overall quality. The jacket’s on-trend color and affordable price point further contribute to its popularity. Beyond the Next offering, the market presents several alternative lightweight jacket options. ASOS DESIGN offers a short cotton harrington jacket in khaki for €44.99, providing a different style and fabric choice.

Marks & Spencer features a €52 Stormwear Lightweight Funnel Neck Gathered Jacket in grey, which is currently gaining traction on their website. However, the Next jacket continues to stand out due to its unique combination of color, style, and price. The positive customer reviews consistently highlight its ability to deliver a high-end look without the premium price tag.

While some reviewers noted the lack of lining and a slightly oversized fit, these concerns are often outweighed by the jacket’s overall appeal and value. The Burgundy Red Brushed Collared Jacket appears to be a popular choice for those seeking a stylish and affordable outerwear option for the spring season, offering a blend of comfort, versatility, and sophisticated design.

The jacket’s ability to be dressed up or down makes it a practical addition to any wardrobe, and its current discounted price makes it an even more attractive purchase





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