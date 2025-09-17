NFL Games to be Broadcast Free-to-Air on Virgin Media Television in Ireland

Virgin Media Television has secured a broadcast deal with the NFL, ensuring that a selection of regular season games, playoffs, and the Super Bowl will be shown live and free-to-air in Ireland. This deal includes the historic first-ever regular season NFL game to be held in Dublin, featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings.

European games this season will be available free-to-air in Ireland , live on Virgin Media Television – including the Croke Park meeting of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings on September 28th. This new broadcast deal also grants Virgin Media Television the rights to televise three playoff games live plus the Super Bowl, ensuring a total of 10 NFL matches will be broadcast on Irish television over the coming months.

The first-ever regular season NFL fixture held in Dublin, the Steelers vs Vikings encounter, will kick off at GAA headquarters on Sunday, September 28th. However, there are five other games on this side of the Atlantic in the coming weeks – three in London (Minnesota Vikings v Cleveland Browns, October 5th; Denver Broncos v New York Jets, October 12th; Los Angeles Rams v Jacksonville Jaguars, October 19th) – and further afield, Berlin will host the Indianapolis Colts v Atlanta Falcons on November 9th. The Bernabeu in Madrid will be the venue for the Washington Commanders v Miami Dolphins on November 16th. Laura Louisy, NFL Director of International Business Development and Media, expresses excitement regarding the 2025 NFL Dublin game: “The 2025 NFL Dublin game marks an exciting milestone for the sport in Ireland as we look to grow fandom in the market,” Louisy says. “Virgin Media Television are a great partner to not only broadcast this historic game free-to-air, but more broadly bring fans close to the sport across the 2025 NFL season of international game moments, playoffs and Super Bowl LX.” Tommy Martin will be the host for the coverage, alongside a broadcasting team that includes Dave McIntyre, Bernard O’Toole, Michael McQuaid, Tadhg Leader and Efe Obada.





IrishTimesSport

NFL Ireland Virgin Media Dublin Broadcast American Football

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

