NFL’s First Regular-Season Match in France; 2026 International Games Schedule Unveiled

The NFL revealed its first-ever regular-season match in France for the 2026 International Games. The match will take place on October 25, pitting the New Orleans Saints against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Stade de France. Their extensive slate will feature a record-breaking nine games across four continents, seven countries, and eight stadiums.

THE NFL ’S FIRST-ever regular-season match in France will pit the New Orleans Saints against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Stade de France on 25 October.

The match comes under the National Football League’s 2026 International Games program, which will see nine games spread across four continents, seven countries, and eight stadiums next season. Paris, Australia, Rio de Janeiro, London, Madrid, Munich, and Mexico City are listed as host cities. The international slate will feature our most extensive international schedule yet. The season will commence in Melbourne with the San Francisco 49ers versus the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 10 September.

It will reach a crescendo in Mexico City on 22 November, where the Minnesota Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Banorte





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NFL NFL International Games Stade De France Paris Stadium De France Melbourne Rio De Janeiro London Madrid Munich Mexico City San Francisco 49Ers Pittsburgh Steelers Melbourne Cricket Ground Estado Filminale Estadio Banorte

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