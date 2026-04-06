Westlife singer Nicky Byrne shared a loving tribute to his sister Gillian on her 50th birthday, reflecting on childhood memories. He is also gearing up for Westlife's 25th anniversary tour, which includes a record-breaking 13 nights at Dublin's 3Arena.

Nicky Byrne radiated joy over the Easter weekend, expressing heartfelt affection for his sister Gillian. The Westlife singer celebrated Gillian's 50th birthday, and the proud brother took the opportunity to share a warm message. The popstar and podcaster turned to Instagram to post photos from the birthday celebration, recounting cherished childhood memories with his followers. Nicky's message read Happy 50th Birthday Sis! Ah the memories.

Early weekend mornings watching Saturday Superstore, We’re wide awake and V on TV. A-ha and Bros and the Bangles blasting on your Hi-Fi, having to sit all day at your Irish Dancing Féis every Sunday. Getting out of bed at 3/4am on Christmas morning racing down to see if Santa had been. Being made smell your collection of 'Scented fancy paper'(what the hell even was that?). Catching you Smoking, answering the house phone for you to tell people you weren't there! Throwing your fancy soaps out the window and denying it, the list is endless and the memories hilarious! Happy 50th Gill. Here's to 50 more. The post resonated with fans, drawing comments like Happy 50th birthday to your beautiful sister, and Lovely photos and words. Happy Birthday to your sis. Another follower noted Wow! Gillian really looks like your Mum. Happy 50th Birthday Gillian. The post offered a glimpse into the siblings' close bond and the fun-filled moments that shaped their lives. \Nicky Byrne is also preparing for a busy year ahead, with Westlife set to embark on a tour commemorating their 25 years of performing. The Dubliner, alongside his bandmates Shane Filan and Kian Egan, will perform a record-breaking 13 nights at Dublin's 3Arena. Nicky admitted that he and the band members did not anticipate this achievement. In an interview with RSVP Magazine, Nicky reflected on the band's journey and their decision to perform at the 3Arena. We came back with a reunion and did Croke Park in 2019 for a couple of nights. Then we completed that tour and we came back after Covid and we started the next tour and did two nights at the Aviva and two nights at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, then came back and did three nights at Christmas at the 3Arena. We had done all the big venues in the country within four years of each other and then at the end of the last tour, we sat down and said when we celebrate this 25th anniversary, where do we do it in Ireland? Will we do the stadiums, will the demand be there? Having spoken to Denis Desmond, he said going indoors was special at Christmas-time. People love coming to the Aviva or Croker because it’s such a night out, I did it myself with Coldplay and Oasis and I loved it. But I also saw U2 indoors about six years ago and to see a band like U2 indoors like that, it blew my socks off. So we thought, if we’ve got the big fan base where people want to relive their teenage years and enjoy a night out with the nostalgia, the 3Arena is the place. The band's extensive touring history and strong connection with their fans have fueled their continued success. \The upcoming 3Arena shows promise to be a significant milestone in Westlife's career, offering fans an opportunity to relive the band's iconic music and celebrate their enduring legacy. The choice of the 3Arena reflects the band's understanding of their fanbase's desire for a nostalgic and intimate experience. The venue's indoor setting provides a unique atmosphere that allows fans to fully immerse themselves in the music and atmosphere of the concert. The decision to perform at the 3Arena showcases the band's appreciation for their Irish fans and a desire to create a memorable experience for them. The upcoming tour will undoubtedly be a celebration of Westlife's 25 years in the music industry. The band’s planning for this special occasion demonstrates their appreciation for their fans and commitment to providing memorable performances. The band is planning for this special occasion and will provide a great show for their fans. You can find more of this information from RSVP Magazine and adding them as a preferred news source on Google





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