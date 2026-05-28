Nicky Byrne Provides Update on Mark Feehily's Health Amid Westlife's 25-Year Anniversary Tour

Westlife's Nicky Byrne has confirmed that the door is open for Mark Feehily's comeback after a series of health struggles. The band is celebrating their 25-year anniversary with a tour and new music, but Mark will not be joining them on stage due to ongoing health issues.

Westlife 's Nicky Byrne has provided an update on bandmate Mark Feehily , confirming the door is open for his comeback. The star is reuniting with his fellow bandmates Shane Filan and Kian Egan as they embark on their 25-year anniversary tour .

The trio are performing across the globe and releasing a new single and greatest hits album, yet they'll be taking to the stage without Mark, who has endured a series of health struggles in recent years. Mark fought sepsis in 2020, before subsequently battling pneumonia, an incisional hernia and undergoing several major operations.

Giving an update ahead of his appearance in Soccer Aid for Unicef this weekend, Nicky exclusively told us, I believe he's doing okay, he's made the statement last year that he couldn't join us on the tour, reports Dublin Live. We knew the tour was going to be for two years, but the door is always open for him to return.

Reflecting on the tour and selling out stadiums across the globe, Nicky continued, To be doing that at our age, sometimes you wonder, have you got something to prove but I think now we all realise, these are the times to just enjoy it. It doesn't last forever, it's a big, big tour, a long tour. 25 years of Westlife, so we're looking forward to it.

Nicky will be lining up alongside the likes of Olly Murs, Sam Thompson, Richard Gadd and Wayne Rooney for Soccer Aid for Unicef on Sunday. On the forthcoming match, he enthused, It's such good fun and a great cause. You just cannot but have a good time at this, it's so much fun. You're playing football for a few days and it's all for a great cause.

When you watch the videos and stuff, it reminds to as to why you're here. Honestly, it's the week of the year that everybody puts in their calendar as quick and early as they can. Mark's health problems first emerged in August 2020 when he underwent surgery, only to be rushed back to hospital several days later suffering from severe pain.

Due to complications with the surgery, he was in ICU and developed sepsis, requiring emergency surgery to save his life. He revealed that the difficult months that followed saw him in hospital during Covid, meaning he was unable to have any visitors including his family. He shared on social media last year, It was physically and mentally a very difficult time, not to mention traumatic having to spend so long in ICU.

In late 2021, Mark became very ill and returned to A&E, where he was told he had pneumonia and needed to go home to recover, forcing him to miss out on Westlife's Wild Dreams tour. He later developed an incisional hernia, and had to undergo his fourth major surgery since the start of his health battle.

He added at the time, It is with the upmost level of regret that I must now temporarily stand down from all Westlife touring until a time that I have had the chance to fully recover from the turbulent journey I have been through as an individual. Believe me, I wish things could be different! I would like to thank you so very much for your support and understanding of me and my health over the past few years. Soccer Aid for UNICEF takes place on Sunday 31st May





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Westlife Nicky Byrne Mark Feehily Soccer Aid For Unicef 25-Year Anniversary Tour

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