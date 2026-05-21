Nicky celebrates twins' graduation with heartfelt video and message

Nicky, the singer, shared a touching video montage and a heartfelt message to his twin sons, Jay and Rocco, on social media as they graduated from secondary school today. He also mentioned the busy last few months with their daughter Gia making confirmation and Georgia celebrating her birthday.

Nicky has shared a lovely, heartfelt video montage and a sweet message on social media to his twin boys, Jay and Rocco, who have graduated from secondary school today.

However, the last few months have been busy for the family of five with their daughter Gia making her confirmation at the end of April along with Georgia celebrating her birthday at the start of May. The singer also mentioned that he and the guys 'definitely didn't expect' to perform a record-breaking 13 nights at Dublin's 3Arena. He said: 'We came back with a reunion and did Croke Park in 2019 for a couple of nights.

Then we completed that tour and we came back after Covid and we started the next tour and did two nights at the Aviva and two nights at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, then came back and did three nights at 'We had done all the big venues in the country within four years of each other and then at the end of the last tour, we sat down and said when we celebrate this 25th anniversary, where do we do it in Ireland? Will we do the stadiums, will the demand be there?

Speaking to RSVPMagazine about the return, Nicky said: 'We came back with a reunion and did Croke Park in 2019 for a couple of nights. Then we completed that tour and we came back after Covid and we started the next tour and did two nights at the Aviva and two nights at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, then came back and did three nights at 'We had done all the big venues in the country within four years of each other and then at the end of the last tour, we sat down and said when we celebrate this 25th anniversary, where do we do it in Ireland? Will we do the stadiums, will the demand be there?





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Nicky Twin Sons Jay And Rocco Graduation Happiest Day Parent's Pride Social Media Video Montage Record-Breaking Tour Return

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