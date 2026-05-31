Nicola Sturgeon Denies Knowledge of Husband's Embezzlement, Says She Feels Punished for His Crimes

In a candid BBC interview, former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addressed the scandal involving her estranged husband Peter Murrell's embezzlement of SNP funds. She denied ever consciously seeing the motor home bought with stolen money, explained how the purchase was masked in party accounts, and rejected claims that she silenced whistleblowers. Sturgeon admitted an error in keeping Murrell in a party role but insisted she is not responsible for his criminal actions and feels she is serving a sentence for a crime she did not commit.

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has publicly stated that she feels as though she is being punished for a crime she did not commit, following the guilty plea of her estranged husband, Peter Murrell , for embezzling over £400,000 from the Scottish National Party.

In her first major interview since the scandal erupted, Sturgeon denied any conscious awareness of the luxury motor home purchased with embezzled funds, describing it as parked out of view at her mother-in-law's property and recorded in party accounts simply as "motor vehicles," a category that included branded campaign buses and thus did not raise suspicion. She emphasized that her visits to her in-laws were infrequent and that the vehicle was situated to the side of the house, not on the main approach, making it easy to overlook.

Sturgeon also pushed back against allegations that she obstructed whistleblowers, clarifying that internal concerns centered on the use of funds raised for a potential second independence referendum, not on the embezzlement itself, which was not suspected until 2023. While she acknowledged a mistake in retaining Murrell as SNP chief executive after becoming party leader in 2014, she firmly separated herself from his criminal actions, stating she would not assume responsibility for the deeds of another.

Sturgeon reiterated that a police investigation had cleared her of any wrongdoing and that she, like the public, had been deceived by Murrell's long-running fraud. The interview, lasting 55 minutes, addressed the skeptical public response and the detailed spending of stolen money on items including a Jaguar SUV, iPads, and expensive Lalique salt and pepper grinders.

Sturgeon concluded with a poignant comparison, noting that while her husband serves a prison sentence for his crimes, she endures her own form of punishment in the court of public opinion, a burden she insists is unjustly borne by many women blamed for men's actions





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nicola Sturgeon Peter Murrell SNP Embezzlement Scottish Independence Political Scandal Whistleblowers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ex-MP Jeffrey Donaldson pleads not guilty to historical sexual offence chargesSir Jeffrey Donaldson, a former DUP MP, has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged historical sexual offences. During a trial of the facts, his barrister cross-examined one of the two alleged victims, questioning inconsistencies in her account and a letter of 'regret' she received from Donaldson in 2020. The complainant described incidents of inappropriate touching and stated she only later realised the abnormality of the behaviour. Donaldson's wife, Lady Eleanor Donaldson, also faces charges. The trial will assess evidence but cannot result in a criminal conviction.

Read more »

Woman granted safety order against husband who accused her of having affairs with neighboursA woman has been granted a safety order against her husband, who she said has never changed a nappy or tied a shoe for their children. The woman, married for over 50 years, said she has had to put up with her husband's jealousy and paranoia all her life.

Read more »

Fair City Star Stephanie Kelly Talks About Her Dancing with the Stars ExperienceFair City star Stephanie Kelly shares her experience on Dancing with the Stars, discussing the challenges she faced and the lessons she learned. She emphasizes the importance of saying yes to opportunities and embracing the moment, crediting her husband and fellow contestants for their support and understanding.

Read more »

Kelsey Parker announces she is pregnant with 'rainbow baby' one year after son's stillbirthKelsey, who was widowed four years ago when her husband, Tom Parker, a singer in the band The Wanted, passed away at the young age of 33, is now expecting a baby with her partner Will Lindsay

Read more »