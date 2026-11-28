Nicolai von Dellingshausen holds a three-shot lead at the BMW Australian PGA Championship in Sydney. Tom McKibbin and Kiradech Aphibarnrat sit four shots back as severe weather impacts play at The Lakes Golf Club.

German golfer Nicolai von Dellingshausen has established a commanding three-shot lead heading into the final round of the BMW Australian PGA Championship in Sydney. The 33-year-old competitor carded a three-under-par 69 on Saturday, moving his tournament total to 16 under par. This strategic advantage places him firmly at the top of the leaderboard as competitors navigate challenging conditions at The Lakes Golf Club.

Tom McKibbin Chases Leader After Solid Third Round

Australian golfer Tom McKibbin sits four shots off the pace in third position after finishing his third round with a two-under-par 70. The Northern Ireland-based player had entered the day in strong contention following a bogey-free 65 on Friday, which brought him to 12 under par for the event. Although he carded two early birdies on Saturday, he also incurred a bogey on the par-five eighth hole and a double-bogey on the 10th. McKibbin recovered well with three consecutive birdies from the 14th hole to secure his 70, keeping him in the hunt alongside Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

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Von Dellingshausen Masters Windy Conditions at The Lakes

Von Dellingshausen capitalized on favorable scoring opportunities by securing six birdies and accepting three bogeys during his round. The German star expressed satisfaction with his performance, particularly noting how he managed the escalating weather challenges. He mentioned that the wind increased steadily from the first hole and became intense by the back nine. Despite the gusts, the player finished play around 2pm local time when conditions worsened, allowing him to maintain focus and secure his leading position.

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Other Top Contenders Share Third and Fifth Places

Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Sweden's Alex Noren both carded 65s on Saturday to share third place, sitting one shot behind McKibbin. Aphibarnrat, a fan favorite, finished with eight birdies in a strong performance just weeks after losing his 2027 DP World Tour status. Meanwhile, Australia's Haydn Barron secured fifth place, followed closely by Dutch golfer Lars van der Vight, who also shot a three-under-par 69. Adam Scott and Daniel Hillier tied for seventh, joined by American MJ Maguire in a competitive pack.

Cameron Smith Returns to Tour Amid Weather Disruptions

Former Open winner Cameron Smith slipped to a share of 11th place after a challenging round on Saturday. The 33-year-old Australian, playing under a specific agreement for his first DP World Tour event since the collapse of LIV Golf, carded a two-over-par 74. He sits nine shots off the lead despite managing a birdie on the 17th hole. The Australian weather bureau had forecast severe thunderstorms and hail for the afternoon, prompting organizers to bring tee times forward to ensure player safety and course integrity.