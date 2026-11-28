Nicolai von Dellingshausen secures his second DP World Tour title at the BMW Australian PGA Championship in Sydney, defeating Tom McKibbin by two strokes.

Nicolai von Dellingshausen claimed victory at the BMW Australian PGA Championship in Sydney, finishing with a two-stroke margin over the competition. The German professional golfer secured his second major title on the DP World Tour with a final total score of 16-under par. His triumph occurred at The Lakes golf course, establishing him as a dominant early-season force in international professional golf.

Von Dellingshausen Climbs to 16-Under Par Total

von Dellingshausen, aged 33, demonstrated composure throughout the final round to maintain his lead. He finished the tournament at 16-under par, a score that held firm despite late challenges from the chasing pack. This victory marks his second DP World Tour title, following his previous win at the 2025 Austrian Alpine Open. The win also awards him valuable Race to Dubai points and secures his participation in the upcoming US PGA Championship in Texas this May.

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McKibbin and Tie for Second Place Finish Strong

Tom McKibbin delivered a strong performance to secure a top-five finish, ending the tournament three strokes behind the winner. The 23-year-old Northern Irish golfer shot a final-day 71 to bring his total to 13-under par. His round included bogeys on the third and 14th holes, but three birdies on the back nine helped him stay in contention. He was joined on the leaderboard by Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard, who shot a 65, and Australian Haydn Barron, who carded a 69. Thai star Kiradech Aphibarnrat also tied for second place with a score of 70.

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Lightning Delay and Pressure from Adam Scott

The final round faced a significant disruption with a 90-minute delay caused by lightning. During the restart, von Dellingshausen played nine consecutive pars, extending his lead to three shots. Adam Scott, the Australian veteran, shot a 68 but finished one stroke further back than the top contenders. New Zealand's Daniel Hillier also shot a 68, while Swede Alex Noren finished at 72. Noren, ranked 25th in the field with 12 DP World Tour wins, started the day three shots behind but could not close the gap after dropping three shots in the first three holes.

Late Surge Fails to Catch German Leader

Pressure intensified on von Dellingshausen as the round progressed. Daniel Hillier cut the deficit to one shot after another birdie at the 14th hole. Nicolai Hojgaard also closed in, propelling himself to within a shot of the lead with an eagle on the 17th hole. Despite this surge, von Dellingshausen remained steady. He secured his victory with birdies on the 14th and 16th holes, restoring a comfortable advantage that no other player could overcome. The result cements his status among Europe's top golfers heading into the next major season.