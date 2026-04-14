Nissan Juke Goes Electric: New EV SUV and Hints at Skyline's Return

Nissan is electrifying the Juke, with an all-electric version set to arrive in 2027. The new EV Juke will share a platform with the Leaf and may offer up to 600km of range. Nissan is also hinting at a sporty future with the potential revival of the Skyline name.

The compact electric SUV market is rapidly expanding, with new contenders emerging frequently. Joining the existing players like the Renault 4, Fiat 600e, Peugeot E-2008, and Jeep Avenger, the Kia EV2 has recently been introduced, and a trio of small Volkswagen electric SUVs – the Cupra Raval, Skoda Epiq, and VW ID. Cross – are expected to launch soon. Amidst this competitive landscape, Nissan is poised to enter the fray with an all-electric version of its iconic Juke. The original Juke, known for its distinctive styling, has garnered 1.5 million sales globally since its debut in 2010. Interestingly, the same year saw Nissan launch the pioneering mass-market electric car, the Leaf. Now, the Juke is following the Leaf's lead by embracing electrification. The hybrid-engined Juke will continue to be offered, but the new electric variant promises a striking design and is slated to arrive in dealerships around 2027.

The new EV Juke will be built on the same CMF-EV platform as the latest generation of the Leaf, which suggests it will offer similar battery pack options: a 57kWh and a 75kWh configuration. This should provide the Juke with a potential range of up to 600km on a single charge with the larger battery. Nissan is keen to differentiate the Juke from the Leaf, promising a specific chassis and steering setup to enhance its driving dynamics. While the Leaf prioritizes comfort, the Juke is expected to offer a sportier experience, which is further suggested by its striking, almost diamond-faceted design. The new electric Juke's exterior styling is designed to make it instantly recognizable, even in crowded parking lots. While the interior remains under wraps, it is anticipated to be more spacious than the current hybrid Juke and will feature the Leaf's advanced Google-based infotainment system. Reinforcing its environmental credentials, the EV Juke will be manufactured at Nissan's Sunderland factory in the UK, thus reducing the distance required for transportation to European markets, including Ireland. This move is part of Nissan's broader strategy to revive its financial performance and return to profitability.

Alongside the electric Juke announcement, Nissan unveiled plans for a next-generation X-Trail SUV featuring an upgraded ePower hybrid engine, which is not expected to reach Ireland before 2028. Additionally, there was a hint at a new Xterra, a rugged SUV tailored for the North American market. Furthermore, Nissan provided a glimpse into its sporting future with an image of distinct round red brake lights accompanied by a 'Skyline' badge. While the specific model is initially planned for the Japanese market, this could hold significant importance for Nissan's performance aspirations. The Skyline badge has a rich history within the Nissan enthusiast community, originating from the Prince car company before being acquired by Nissan in the 1960s. The Skyline evolved into Nissan's sporty sedan, eventually evolving into the iconic GT-R. The potential reintroduction of a new Skyline suggests that Nissan is committed to developing a high-performance model, which is likely to be a hybrid, aligning with the brand's strategy to balance the demands of electrification with consumer preferences. Furthermore, Nissan plans to reduce its global model lineup from 56 to 45 but will emphasize hybrid offerings, focusing on its ePower hybrid system, which uses an electric motor to power the wheels while a small petrol engine provides power to a compact battery, eliminating the need for external charging.





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