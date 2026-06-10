Nissan Micra Electric Review: A Good EV Marred by Shared Packaging Flaws

The new all-electric Nissan Micra is a competent and comfortable supermini that inherits both strengths and weaknesses from its platform sibling, the Renault 5. While it offers smooth driving dynamics, efficient performance, and a well-equipped interior, it suffers from the same cramped rear seat space that limits the Renault. Our review examines whether Nissan's additions, like Google integration and extra standard kit, are enough to set it apart in a crowded EV market.

The all-electric Nissan Micra represents a significant evolution for the iconic supermini, transforming it into a polished, practical, and efficient electric vehicle . However, its development is intrinsically linked to its French sibling, the Renault 5 , due to the longstanding alliance between the two brands.

This partnership often sees models sharing platforms and core engineering, with each brand then applying its own stylistic and equipment nuances. The Renault 5 emerged as an award-winning and highly praised electric car, but its tightly defined silhouette created a compromise, notably a cramped rear cabin. That same architectural constraint now directly impacts the Nissan Micra, as the underlying package leaves limited room for differentiation, particularly in rear passenger space. From a driving perspective, the new Micra excels.

It is powered by a 110kW electric motor paired with a 52kWh battery in the tested Evolve trim, with a smaller 40kWh battery and 90kW motor also available. The ride quality is impressive for a car of its size, striking a good balance between comfort and composure, effectively absorbing rough surfaces without feeling overly soft-a common pitfall in some EVs due to added weight. Handling is agile and composed, making it lively in town and confident on rural roads.

Efficiency figures are strong, with real-world consumption averaging just under 15kWh/100km and occasionally dropping to 13kWh/100km. The quoted range is around 416km, though the test car indicated approximately 360km on a full charge, which is competitive within the electric supermini segment. Inside, the Micra's cabin is a major step forward from previous generations. It benefits from Google built-in integration, making the infotainment system intuitive and responsive, and retains enough physical buttons and stalks for key functions to minimize distraction.

The materials and design feel smart and substantially more premium than older Micras. However, the rear seat space is a notable weakness, directly inherited from the Renault 5's packaging. The footwell is particularly tight, and the overallFeel is cramped, suggesting that a sliding rear bench and slightly adjusted front seat bases would have greatly improved usability.

Against the Renault 5, the Micra's styling leans cuddly and friendly versus the French car's chic aesthetic, with distinctive front and rear lighting clusters playing a major role in its identity. Pricing lines up closely with the Renault, starting at €25,995 and rising to €32,995, with Nissan often matching equipment levels and adding items like a heat pump and two charging cables as standard.

While the electric supermini market is growing, with options like the Hyundai Inster offering lower pricing, the Micra and Renault 5 remain closely matched benchmarks, each bringing its own character to a shared technical foundation





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