Inagh-Kilnamona beat Glen Rovers 1-21 to 1-14 on Munster club SHC debut

Aidan McCarthy scored 0-14 as Inagh-Kilnamona marked their Munster club SHC debut with a 1-21 to 1-14 quarter-final win over Glen Rovers at Páirc Uí Rinn and will host Thurles Sarsfields in the semi-final.

Inagh-Kilnamona marked their Munster club senior hurling championship debut with a 1-21 to 1-14 quarter-final victory over Glen Rovers at Páirc Uí Rinn, setting up a home semi-final against Thurles Sarsfields.

Captain Aidan McCarthy led the Clare champions with 0-14, four points from play, three weeks after lifting the Canon Hamilton Cup. The win came in front of 2,890 spectators in Cork. The wide count of 10-4 in Inagh-Kilnamona's favour underlined their dominance against a Glen side that had claimed the Cork title only a fortnight earlier. Manager Eugene Cullinan said: It was a great performance.

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We had three weeks to prepare and we needed them. We had an extended celebration. We needed to do that. It was our first county title.

Once we got that off our chest, we could focus in on this game. In fairness to Glen Rovers, it was a very quick turnaround time for them. We realised we had that advantage and we drove it home. The start made all the difference.

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Teenager Brosnan Starts For Glen

A late Glen change headlined the pre-match team news. Michael Tadhg Brosnan is not yet old enough to play in the Cork senior championship, but the Munster and All-Ireland championships are governed by different rules. The towering teenager, who played for the Cork minors in 2025 and the U20s this year, was thrown into the fray at centre-forward in place of Micheál Mullins, who was carrying a shoulder injury.

After the match, Tomás Mulcahy called on the Cork County Board to remove the ban on under-18s playing senior hurling for their clubs. He said: It is a crazy rule. It needs to be abolished. I think we are the only county in Ireland that has that rule; that a man can play in a Munster Club final, but he cannot play in a club championship.

His brother Josh was actually a sub on the Cork development squad as well. Two guys who were involved with Cork under-20 and they cannot play senior hurling with their club. You see guys across the water and they are playing World Cup finals at 16 and 17. We protect our players.

We would look after them. We would mind those players. That is not a reflection on the game today. Inagh-Kilnamona were better than us and we congratulate them.

Inagh Dominate Strong Start

Robert Downey was detailed to mark David Fitzgerald, while Eoin Downey initially tagged McCarthy, but he shifted to centre-back and later further forward as the game began to turn against the Glen. Brosnan displayed a neat pick-up to assist an early Patrick Horgan point, but the Glen otherwise failed to steer their deliveries past deep-lying Inagh centre-back James Hegarty and could not match the Clare champions' intense tackling. Mulcahy said: Their work rate, their hunger, their hurling, it was superb.

We just could not live with them today. They harried us, hooked us, blocked us. They ran. They chased.

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We were doing that to teams all year. We did not have that today in our tank. Inagh, playing with the wind, had 10 of the first 11 shots of the afternoon, converting seven. McCarthy fired the first four points before Fred Hegarty and the fit-again Conner Hegarty, capitalising on a poor puck-out, got in on the act.

Brosnan released Robert Downey for a point, but Seán Rynne's quick response maintained Inagh's impetus. The Glen could not put together consecutive points in the entire opening half, while a huge Fred Hegarty score was followed by McCarthy punishing another Glen giveaway. There were 10 points between the sides when David Mescall turned past Adam Lynch and spooned the sliotar for Fitzgerald to lash home.

Glen Fight Back After Break

But Horgan went for broke from a stoppage-time free, thumping the sliotar to the roof of the net for a 1-12 to 1-5 deficit. Two further Horgan frees continued the Glen resistance after the break before he showed a sharp touch to assist Lee Quilligan. The second half was dominated by frees, but fine play by Seán Rynne helped to create a standout Mark Callinan point.

Half-time substitute Zach Lynch could have made it a one-score game, but Éamonn Foudy was equal to his drive. Brosnan and Eoin O'Leary had points, but the Glen never got closer than four points. When they did, Mulcahy felt they suffered from a few questionable frees, and Inagh came strong with the next three. Fitzgerald arrowed over an acute score before regaining the sliotar for McCarthy's 12th point.

The Glen went for goals down the stretch, with Foudy saving the best chance from a Horgan free. Scorers for Glen Rovers: Patrick Horgan 1-8 (1-6f, 0-1 65), Lee Quilligan 0-2, Robert Downey 0-1, Eoin Downey 0-1, Eoin O'Leary 0-1, Michael Tadhg Brosnan 0-1. Scorers for Inagh-Kilnamona: Aidan McCarthy 0-14 (9f, 1 65), David Fitzgerald 1-1, Fred Hegarty 0-2, Mark Callinan 0-1, Seán Rynne 0-1, David Mescall 0-1, Conner Hegarty 0-1.

GLEN ROVERS: Cathal Hickey; Eoin Varian, Eoin Downey, Adam Lynch (captain); Luke Horgan, Liam Coughlan, Robert Downey; Rhys Dunne, Conor McCarthy; Dean Brosnan, Michael Tadhg Brosnan, Lee Quilligan; Simon Kennefick, Patrick Horgan, Eoin O'Leary. Subs: Zach Lynch for McCarthy (h-t); Brian Moylan for Quilligan (45); Micheál Mullins for Brosnan (46).

INAGH-KILNAMONA: Éamonn Foudy; Shane Woods, Keith White, Conor Rynne; Kevin Hehir, James Hegarty, Darren Cullinan; Mark Callinan, Seán Rynne; David Fitzgerald, Kealan Guyler, Fred Hegarty; David Mescall, Aidan McCarthy (captain), Conner Hegarty. Subs: Jack Mescall for S Rynne (1-4, blood); Jason McCarthy for Hehir (45, inj); Niall Mullins for F Hegarty (48); Josh Guyler for D Mescall (50); Gearóid Barry for C Hegarty (52); J Mescall for Guyler (60+2). Referee: Alan Tierney (Tipperary).