No7’s Prime Forever™: A New Approach to Skin Preservation

IMAGE beauty editor Holly O’Neill explores No7’s Prime Forever™, a new five-step skincare range designed to prevent premature ageing and protect skin’s youthful appearance. Powered by Glaciology and backed by extensive research, this range offers a proactive approach to skincare, addressing underlying damage and futureproofing the skin.

At 33, IMAGE beauty editor Holly O’Neill is dedicated to finding ways to maintain youthful skin, leading her to explore No7 ’s Prime Forever™, a new range available at Boots designed to significantly reduce skin ageing activity and preserve skin’s appearance.

Having spent over a decade trialling beauty products, O’Neill’s approach shifted in her 30s, prioritizing preventative skincare after noticing early signs of ageing. She acknowledges the common advice for healthy skin – SPF, antioxidants, hydration, and a consistent routine – but seeks a simplified, effective system to prevent damage before needing extensive repair. No7’s Prime Forever™ offers just that: a five-step routine powered by Glaciology, a novel peptide technology and advanced antioxidant complex.

This technology supports the skin’s natural defenses against visible ageing and addresses underlying damage. The range also incorporates ingredients like niacinamide for brightness, hyaluronic acid for plumping, glycerin for hydration, rice peptides for enzyme protection, and potent antioxidants from camellia and myrtle leaf.

Extensive research using state-of-the-art Xenium machinery and spatial transcriptomics at the University of Liverpool identified the most effective antioxidant combination. 500 experiments were conducted, and collaboration with a photobiologist modeled the long-term benefits of UVB and UVA protection. The result is a range that futureproofs skin by protecting against external damage and preventing the appearance of new and existing signs of ageing. The routine begins with a gel-to-oil-to-milk cleanser that deeply cleanses and hydrates, leaving skin feeling refreshed and primed.

Next is a lightweight serum with an antioxidant peptide blend, proven to reduce oxidative stress, visibly improving skin plumpness and texture. The moisturiser is a gel-textured revitalizer providing 100 hours of hydration for enhanced skin quality. Crucially, the range includes a five-star UVA-rated SPF 50 primer, which, when used daily from age 30 to 80, could reduce cumulative UV exposure significantly.

This SPF not only offers advanced protection against UVA and UVB rays but also functions as a makeup primer without leaving a white cast. Given that long-term sun exposure accounts for up to 80% of premature ageing, this SPF is a vital component of the routine. The final product is a set of ingenious, reusable silicone under-eye patches, eliminating the need for disposable masks.

This isn’t just another skincare line; it’s a scientifically backed system designed to proactively protect and preserve skin. No7’s research highlights the importance of addressing the underlying causes of premature ageing, such as oxidative stress and UV damage. The Prime Forever™ range aims to intercept these processes before visible signs appear, offering a preventative approach to skincare.

The combination of innovative technology, potent ingredients, and a simplified routine makes it an appealing option for those seeking to maintain youthful skin and protect against future damage. The focus on long-term preservation, rather than solely addressing existing concerns, positions No7’s Prime Forever™ as a forward-thinking solution in the skincare market.

The editor’s personal experience and the detailed explanation of the scientific backing lend credibility to the range, making it a compelling proposition for beauty enthusiasts and those looking for a proactive skincare regimen





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