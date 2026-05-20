Noah Donohoe: Footage from days before disappearance shown at coroner's court

Noah Donohoe, a 14-year-old pupil at St Malachy’s College, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast six days after he went missing in June 2020. Footage showing him cycling through Belfast city centre and leaving his home shortly before his disappearance has been shown at the coroner’s court. The footage was examined by forensic video analyst Jake Blythe, who provided two reports on the footage to Noah’s solicitors.

Clips showing a 14-year-old boy cycling through Belfast city centre shortly before his disappearance in June 2020 have been shown at the coroner's court. The boy, Noah Donohoe , was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast six days after he went missing.

The footage, examined by forensic video analyst Jake Blythe, showed Noah cycling through Belfast city centre on June 21st, 2020, and leaving the building where he lived on the evening of June 21st. Clips showed Noah leaving the building at 3.34am the night before he went missing, wearing flip-flops, shorts and a white T-shirt, with earphones. He returned shortly after 4am without his flip-flops and was not seen at the door again until he left with his bike around 5.45pm.

Forensic video analyst Jake Blythe said he was satisfied the footage from the apartment complex was a complete recording of relevant movements. However, he could not conclusively say if Noah had the rucksack containing his laptop and books, stolen by Daryl Paul, in the sixth and seventh clips due to the quality of the footage. An investigation into Noah's disappearance has previously found no evidence of CCTV footage being seized from the apartment complex.

Blythe also looked into footage from Melville Morgan Funeral Directors on York Road, close to where Noah is believed to have turned left to Skegoneill Avenue before continuing to Northwood Drive. Noah was later seen on CCTV in the Northwood area six days after his disappearance. The inquest previously heard evidence from Daryl Paul, of Cliftonville Avenue, who previously pleaded guilty to stealing the rucksack containing Noah’s laptop and books, that he found the bag in that area.

Blythe stated that the footage from the funeral home and the other locations analysed were the only footage of Noah that the inquest considered relevant. The investigation into Noah's disappearance has continued over the years. bisher, witnesses have come forward to provide new information about his disappearance, but few details have been released to the public.

The coroner's court previously heard from witnesses who claimed to have seen Noah in the days before his disappearance, but their descriptions of him were inconsistent and unclear. No conclusive evidence has been found regarding the circumstances surrounding Noah's disappearance and death. The inquest has highlighted several issues with the initial investigation into Noah's disappearance, including the lack of CCTV footage and inconsistent witness accounts





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Noah Donohoe Belfast Storm Drain CCTV Inquest Disappearance Inconsistent Witness Accounts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Belfast Harbour invests £1.3 billion in major expansion plan for the next 25 yearsBelfast Harbour, one of Ireland's largest ports, has unveiled a £1.3 billion investment plan for the next 25 years to expand its facilities and handle a larger volume of goods. The plan includes the redevelopment of Stormont Wharf, expansion of existing container terminals, and the development of a new terminal at West Bank Road.

Read more »

Communities come together for a few tunes as Charles and Camilla get a taste of a Belfast fleadhFirst day of the couple’s visit to Northern Ireland sees king and queen join in with the bodhrán

Read more »

Woman 'dragged into wooded area and raped' in horror attackA 22-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in Belfast Magistrates' Court - he has denied all charges

Read more »

Gardaí Appeal for Witness and Footage in Fatal Loughlinstown Road CollisionIrish Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in investigating a fatal road collision involving a pedestrian in Loughlinstown, Dublin.

Read more »