Noah Kahan 3Arena Shows Guide: Travel, Parking, and Entry Rules for Irish Dates

Noah Kahan performs three sold-out shows at Dublin's 3Arena in November. This guide covers Luas routes, Dublin Bus schedules, parking constraints, and strict bag policies for attendees.

American singer Noah Kahan is set to perform three consecutive sold-out shows at Dublin's 3Arena, marking the arrival of his Stick Season tour in Ireland. The performances are scheduled for November 19th, 21st, and 22nd, with venue doors opening at 6:30pm for each night. These dates follow a period of significant traffic disruption caused by the EU presidency and previous Niall Horan gigs, but organizers have adjusted local protocols to ensure smoother access for fans this time around.

Public Transit Options and Luas Connections

Attendees can utilize the Luas Red Line to reach the 3Arena with minimal hassle. The transit system offers a direct connection from the city center, allowing passengers to switch from the Green Line if necessary. To accommodate the high volume of concertgoers, Luas has scheduled extra trams specifically for show nights, ensuring efficient transport to and from the venue. Travelers should check the live schedule for the most current tram times.

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Dublin Bus Routes and Castleforbes Road Access

Dublin Bus provides a high-frequency, accessible service from across the city, dropping passengers within a 20-minute walk of the 3Arena. The number 151 route is particularly relevant for fans, as it runs every 10 minutes during rush hour. This service terminates on Castleforbes Road, which is the closest bus stop to the venue entrance, requiring only a two-minute walk from the stop. The final bus departs from Castleforbes Road at 11:15pm from Monday to Saturday.

Parking Constraints and Traffic Congestion

While limited car parking is available at The Point Village car park, visitors must note that this facility is not operated by the 3Arena. Traffic congestion is expected to be heavy on show nights due to the large number of attendees gathering for the event. This congestion can significantly delay both arrival and departure times for those choosing to drive. Fans are strongly advised to use public transport to avoid the stress of finding parking in the restricted area.

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Strict Bag Size and Prohibited Items Policy

Security measures at the 3Arena are strict regarding personal belongings. Bags must not exceed 40cm x 40cm x 20cm in size. Large rucksacks, luggage, and oversized bags are explicitly prohibited. Entry will be refused to anyone attempting to bring these larger items inside the venue. The venue also restricts electronic devices, banning iPads, GoPros, selfie sticks, and personal seating of any kind.

Camera Regulations and Food Restrictions

Photography rules dictate that professional cameras with detachable lenses are not permitted. However, attendees may bring a compact camera provided the lens does not exceed 35mm. Video cameras, audio recording devices, and flares are also banned. Furthermore, no food or beverages are allowed into the venue, including unopened bottles. The absence of glass, cans, alcohol, and umbrellas helps streamline the security check process for all ticket holders.