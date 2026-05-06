Noel McNamara Solidifies Future with Bordeaux-Bègles Amidst Rising Success

Former Ireland U-20 coach Noel McNamara has committed his future to the French powerhouse Bordeaux-Bègles, where his tactical influence has led to a massive surge in try-scoring and a Champions Cup title.

Noel McNamara, the distinguished coaching talent from Clare, has officially confirmed his decision to remain with the French Top 14 club Bordeaux-Bègles . This announcement comes in the wake of significant speculation regarding his professional future, particularly as rumors circulated that he might return to Ireland to fill the vacancy for the backs coach position at Munster.

While Munster eventually opted for the appointment of New Zealander Roger Randle, McNamara chose to solidify his bond with the Girondins. His decision is part of a broader commitment from the club to maintain its high-performance coaching staff. Along with McNamara, the club has secured the continued services of Shaun Sowerby, who manages the forwards, as well as scrum specialist Jean-Baptiste Poux and skills coach Aurélien Cologni.

Poux, a stalwart of the organization, has been an integral part of the club since transitioning from his playing career in 2018, ensuring a continuity of culture and expertise within the coaching setup. McNamara's path to the pinnacle of French rugby has been a global journey marked by diverse experiences and steady growth. Before arriving in France in 2023, he honed his craft across various hemispheres, including impactful stints in New Zealand and South Africa.

His time coaching North Harbour in New Zealand provided him with a deep understanding of the Southern Hemisphere's aggressive and expansive style of play. Subsequently, his tenure with the Sharks in Durban, South Africa, proved pivotal not only for his professional development but also for his networking. It was during his time at the Sharks that he forged a critical professional relationship with Yannick Bru, the current head coach of Bordeaux-Bègles.

Bru, a former French international hooker, was serving as a breakdown coach with the South African side when he recognized McNamara's potential and approached him to join the project in Bordeaux. This connection serves as a testament to the globalized nature of modern rugby coaching, where expertise is shared and transferred across continents to build winning teams. Long before his success in France, McNamara established a formidable reputation within the Irish rugby system.

His educational and foundational coaching years were spent at prestigious institutions such as Glenstal Abbey and Clongowes, where he developed a keen eye for technical detail and player development. His rise continued through the provincial ranks, where he took charge of Leinster A and eventually ascended to the role of academy manager for the province. This period was crucial in shaping his ability to identify and nurture elite talent.

One of the crowning achievements of his early career came between 2018 and 2020, when he led the Ireland under-20 national team. His leadership culminated in a historic Under-20s Six Nations Grand Slam in 2019, a feat that highlighted his tactical acumen and ability to motivate young athletes on the international stage. These experiences provided the bedrock upon which his current success in the Top 14 is built, blending Irish discipline with global innovation.

The statistical evidence of McNamara's impact at Bordeaux-Bègles is nothing short of extraordinary. Since taking over the guidance of the backs, he has transformed the team's attacking potency into a feared force across Europe. To understand the scale of this transformation, one only needs to look at the try-scoring trends of the club. In the season immediately preceding his arrival, Bordeaux managed a total of 63 tries.

Following his first year of implementation, that number surged to 124, and the following season saw an even greater leap to 152 tries. This trajectory demonstrates a fundamental shift in the club's offensive philosophy, moving toward a more dynamic and lethal approach. Under his tutelage, world-class players such as Maxime Lucu, Mathieu Jalibert, Yoram Moefana, Damian Penaud, Salesi Rayasi, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey have reached new heights of performance.

The current season has seen the club maintain this dominance, emerging as the top scorers in Europe with a staggering 27 tries in four pool games, complemented by another 18 in the knockout stages. The culmination of this strategic evolution was felt last season when Bordeaux-Bègles secured their first-ever Champions Cup title, defeating the Northampton Saints in a thrilling final.

This victory cemented the club's status as a European powerhouse and validated the coaching philosophy championed by McNamara and Yannick Bru. However, the journey continues as the team prepares for another massive clash. On Saturday, May 23rd, Bordeaux will travel to Bilbao to face the Irish giants Leinster in this season's Champions Cup final. This match represents a poignant moment for McNamara, as he faces a province where he spent so many formative years as a coach and manager.

The upcoming final is not merely a game for a trophy, but a test of the system he has helped build in France against the rigorous standards of the Irish game. As Bordeaux aims for back-to-back European success, the influence of the Clare native remains a central pillar of their ambition to dominate the landscape of professional rugby





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