Noise concerns over new residential development in Dublin estate

A new residential development in Dublin's Greenhills Industrial Estate has been approved, despite concerns over noise and smells from a nearby 24-hour waste facility. The Appeals Board has stated that the proposed development has been sustainibly designed to avoid any unacceptable impacts on future residents or the operation of the waste facility. KeyGreen Ltd, the operator of the waste facility, had raised concerns that future residents could object to the operation due to noise and smells.

The Appeals Board has reassured nearby residents that they should not fear objections from future residents over smells and noise from the 24-hour waste facility in Greenhills Industrial Estate .

KeyGreen Ltd, which operates the waste facility, had raised concerns that the proposed 24-hour residential development could see restrictions placed on its operations due to complaints over noise and smells. The site, currently occupied by a former Chadwicks builders merchant premises, will accommodate 288 one-bed apartments, 238 two-bed apartments, and 57 three-bed apartments in four blocks ranging from five to 11 storeys in height.





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Dublin Residential Development Waste Facility Noise Concerns Smells Greenhills Industrial Estate Planning Permission

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