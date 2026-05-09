Norovirus Outbreak on Princess Cruise Ship Leaves Over 100 People Sick

The incident caused by a norovirus outbreak resulted in over 100 passengers and crew members becoming ill on the Caribbean Princess cruise ship. The ship was off the coast of the Dominican Republic and was scheduled to dock in Nassau, Bahamas on May 11.

A cruise ship voyage turned into a nightmare after a norovirus outbreak left over 100 people sick. The incident happened on the Caribbean Princess as a total of 102 passengers and 13 crew members have symptoms of the vomiting bug, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ).

The infected passengers have been isolated from other passengers. The cruise ship, operated by Princess Cruises, departed from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 28 and is due to return on Monday (May 11). The vessel is currently off the north coast of the Dominican Republic and is scheduled to stop on Sunday in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, according to CruiseMapper.

The outbreak of the highly contagious but rarely fatal norovirus comes amid a hantavirus outbreak on another cruise ship, which is far less transmissible but still deadly. Princess Cruises said in a statement on Friday: 'Princess Cruises can confirm that a limited number of individuals reported mild gastrointestinal illness during the April 28 Caribbean Princess voyage from Port Everglades.

'They quickly disinfected every area of the ship and added extra sanitizing throughout the voyage. ' The Caribbean Princess will be fully cleaned and disinfected before its next voyage, according to Princess Cruises. It did not say what may have caused the outbreak





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