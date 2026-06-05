North Atlantic Cooling: Climate Scientists Uncover New Theory

Climate scientists have posited a new theory as to why an area of the north Atlantic is cooling while the rest of the globe is warming. Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for rain in Dublin and Cork, expecting "blustery spells of heavy rain".

Climate scientists have posited a new theory as to why an area of the north Atlantic is cooling while the rest of the globe is warming.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for rain in Dublin and Cork, expecting "blustery spells of heavy rain". The unsettled conditions are expected to last into next weekend, with temperatures ranging from 12 to 17 degrees. Climate scientists believe Greenland's melting ice is making the salty water less dense, so it sinks more slowly, weakening the circulation.

The Amoc could cross a tipping point within decades, which would lead to a frozen Europe and a disruption to monsoon rains. Scientists have investigated the "cold blob" based on direct weather observations from satellites, buoys and ships. Temperatures in Cork will be well below average, with most days only reaching a high of 15 degrees. Rain is forecast every day.

The status yellow warnings say "blustery spells of heavy rain" are to be expected, with the advisory for Cork running from 6pm to midnight and Waterford's kicking in at 9pm and remaining in place until 3am on Saturday. Friday will be a cool and showery day, with most of the showers concentrated in the south and west of the country, says Met Éireann. Rain will be widespread tonight.

It will be a cloudy and wet start to Saturday for most and that pattern will remain throughout the day. Temperatures will be between 12 and 17 degrees, which is cool for June, and the unsettled conditions are expected to last into next weekend.

Sunday will be the best day for Dublin, with a high of 18 degrees and morning showers, but otherwise it will be wet and miserable for the rest of the week in the capital, with rain more than likely on each day up to next Saturday





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North Atlantic Climate Change Weather Forecast Met Éireann Greenland's Melting Ice

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