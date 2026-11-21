North Melbourne advances to the AFL Women's Grand Final with a 32-point victory over Sydney, setting up a Melbourne derby against the Demons for the premiership.

North Melbourne has secured its place in the AFL Women's Grand Final, continuing its impressive run of form with a decisive victory over the Sydney Swans. Bláithín Bogue delivered a standout performance by kicking two goals, while Vicki Wall contributed an additional score to help the Roos maintain their momentum. The team defeated Colin O'Riordan's side by a margin of 13.5 (83) to 8.3 (51), completing a dominant display in front of 7,274 spectators at Ikon Park.

Roos Dominance Secures Grand Final Spot

The North Melbourne Roos advanced to the premier event of the season by overcoming the Sydney Swans with a comprehensive 32-point margin. The match showcased the Roos' offensive depth, with key contributors beyond the goal kickers stepping up to solidify the win. Erika O'Shea and Amy Gavin Mangan also featured in the team, adding to the squad's overall contribution in the high-stakes encounter. The victory ensures that the Roos continue their treble-chasing campaign, having demonstrated superior precision and defensive structure throughout the contest.

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Swans Coach Praises Effort Despite Exit

Colin O'Riordan acknowledged the physical toll on his squad following the defeat, noting that the players were shattered but performed with resilience. He expressed deep disappointment for the group yet emphasized his immense pride in the way they competed every week of the season. Key players such as Julie O'Sullivan, Tanya Kennedy, and Paris McCarthy featured for the Swans, who fell short against a well-organized North Melbourne side. The coaching staff remains supportive of the players' development despite the elimination from the finals series.

Melbourne Derby Sets Up for Grand Final

The AFL Women's Grand Final will feature a local derby between two Melbourne-based clubs, the North Melbourne Roos and the Melbourne Demons. Sineád Goldrick impressed upon her comeback from a hamstring strain, playing a pivotal role in Melbourne's 10.15 (75) to 6.9 (45) victory over Carlton at Ikon Park. This result positions Melbourne to face North Melbourne in the title decider, adding extra intensity to the upcoming clash due to the geographical rivalry between the two organizations.

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Individual Performances Shape Championship Matchup

Several players delivered critical performances that shaped the path to the Grand Final, highlighting the depth of talent across the competing teams. Tyrone rookie Aoife Horisk recorded two behinds in the Demons' victory, signaling emerging talent within the Melbourne squad. For Carlton, Erona Fitzpatrick was the game's top scorer with two goals and two behinds, while Dayna Finn and Siofra O'Connell also contributed to the team's effort. These individual achievements underscore the competitive nature of the finals series and the high level of skill on display.

Championship Event Logistics and Timing

The two Melbourne sides are scheduled to return to Ikon Park for the Grand Final, ensuring a neutral and familiar venue for the premier event. The match is set to take place on Friday night, with the start time listed as 8.45am Irish time. This scheduling allows for a broad audience reach, particularly for viewers in Ireland and other international markets following the AFL Women's competition closely. The Roos and Demons will now prepare for the ultimate showdown, aiming to secure the championship title in a highly anticipated local derby.