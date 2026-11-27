North Melbourne defeats Melbourne Demons 44-18 in the AFLW Grand Final on November 27, 2026, cementing their dynasty with key performances from four Irish players.

North Melbourne has solidified its status as the premier team in the AFL Women's competition by capturing its third consecutive premiership. The Kangaroos defeated the Melbourne Demons by a commanding score of 44 to 18 in the AFLW Grand Final. This decisive victory took place on November 27, 2026, at the traditional venue for Australia's most prestigious annual sporting event.

Irish Players Drive Grand Final Victory

Four Irish athletes played pivotal roles in this historic three-peat for the North Melbourne club. Erika O'Shea, Bláithín Bogue, Vikki Wall, and Amy Gavin Mangan were all integral to the squad on the day. Their contributions helped neutralize the Demons' attack and sustained the Kangaroos' lead throughout the match. Bogue, who was named to the All-Australian team last year, provided the ultimate seal on the victory.

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Bláithín Bogue converted a critical late mark in the closing minutes to ensure the margin could not be recovered. Tess Craven opened the scoring by kicking the very first goal of the grand final contest. North Melbourne never appeared vulnerable during the match, showcasing a depth and skill level that overshadowed their opponents. The performance confirmed their dominance in the current era of the league.

Second Quarter Sets the Winning Tone

The momentum for North Melbourne was established during a dominant second quarter of play. This period served as the primary launchpad for their comprehensive victory over the Demons. After taking control, the Kangaroos maintained their intensity and did not allow Melbourne to regain footholds in the game. The scoreline of 44-18 reflects the total supremacy displayed by the winners on the field.

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Melbourne Demons and Irish Talent

On the losing side, the Melbourne Demons struggled to match the physical and tactical demands of North Melbourne. Sinead Goldrick, who hails from Dublin, played for the Demons in this championship match. Aoife Horisk, representing both Dublin and Tyrone, also lined out for the losing team. Despite the defeat, their presence highlights the growing international appeal of the AFLW.

Transfer Market Moves for Irish Athletes

Beyond the grand final result, significant movements are reshaping the rosters across the league. The Adelaide Crows have expanded their Irish contingent to five players by acquiring Antrim native Lara Dahunsi. Dahunsi is transitioning from Gaelic football to Australian Rules football, bringing a new skillset to the Crows. She emphasized her focus on fitness, strength, and conditioning to prepare for this professional shift.

Lara Dahunsi stated she is eager to embrace the challenge and learn from her new teammates at Adelaide. She expressed excitement about contributing to the club's success in her new environment. In contrast to this addition, the Sydney Swans are reducing their Irish roster size. Julie O'Sullivan and Paris McCarthy have informed the club they are returning home, ending their tenures with the Swans.

Looking Ahead to the Next Season

The 2026 AFLW Grand Final results have set a high benchmark for the 2027 season. North Melbourne enters the next campaign as the team to beat, carrying the confidence of three consecutive titles. The Melbourne Demons will look to rebuild and address the tactical gaps exposed in this final. The movement of players like Lara Dahunsi to Adelaide and the departures from Sydney suggest a shifting landscape for team compositions.

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The success of Irish players in this grand final underscores the international development of the sport. With four Irish players in the winning team and others moving across clubs, the global reach of AFLW continues to expand. Fans and analysts will now focus on how these teams adjust to roster changes in the upcoming pre-season. The legacy of this 44-18 victory will remain a key reference point for North Melbourne's standard of excellence.