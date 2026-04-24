Police are preparing for widespread fuel protests across Northern Ireland on Friday, April 24th, targeting key locations like Belfast International Airport and supermarket distribution centers. The protests are driven by soaring energy costs linked to global conflicts.

Northern Ireland is bracing for a new wave of fuel protests scheduled to take place this Friday afternoon, with potential disruptions anticipated at critical infrastructure points including Belfast International Airport, supermarket distribution centers, sea ports, and oil terminals in Belfast Docks.

Law enforcement officials are actively preparing a comprehensive policing response aimed at safeguarding public safety and minimizing any adverse impact on the broader community. The planned demonstrations stem from growing discontent over escalating energy costs, a situation exacerbated by ongoing global conflicts, notably the tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

The protests are being heavily promoted through an artificially intelligence generated poster widely shared on social media platforms, detailing the 4pm start time on April 24th for demonstrations at the specified locations. This follows a series of similar, albeit less impactful, protests held last week which involved slow-moving convoys of agricultural vehicles and other transportation causing considerable traffic congestion in Belfast and surrounding areas.

While these previous demonstrations resulted in nine fixed penalty notices being issued to participants, authorities have emphasized their intention to employ a graduated response strategy – the ‘Four Es’ – prioritizing engagement, explanation, encouragement of compliance, and ultimately, enforcement when deemed necessary. This approach signals a desire to manage the situation peacefully while maintaining order and preventing significant disruption to daily life.

The situation is being closely monitored, and police are prepared to adapt their tactics as needed based on the evolving circumstances. The potential for escalation remains a concern, particularly given the intensity of feeling surrounding the rising cost of fuel and its impact on households and businesses across Northern Ireland. Recognizing the potential for travel disruption, airline easyJet has proactively issued a travel advisory to passengers flying from Belfast International Airport.

The airline is urging travelers to allocate additional time for their journeys, acknowledging the possibility of unexpected traffic delays or route diversions. This precautionary measure aims to mitigate the inconvenience for passengers and ensure they reach the airport with sufficient time to navigate any potential congestion. The protests highlight a broader trend of public dissatisfaction with the current economic climate and the perceived lack of effective measures to address the soaring cost of living.

The link between global geopolitical events and domestic fuel prices is a key driver of the unrest, with many feeling that they are bearing the brunt of international instability. The Irish Mirror is encouraging readers to designate it as a preferred news source on Google to receive more exclusive content and breaking news updates. The situation remains fluid, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

The police are committed to facilitating peaceful protest while upholding the law and protecting the rights of all citizens





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Northern Ireland Fuel Protests Energy Costs Belfast Airport Easyjet Traffic Disruption Policing Protests Global Conflicts

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