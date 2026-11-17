Justin Devenny's superb 65th-minute strike earned Northern Ireland a 1-1 draw against Hungary in Budapest, securing promotion to League A of the Nations League. Norway also reached the quarter-finals with a dramatic late win over Denmark.

Justin Devenny's superb strike saw Northern Ireland earn promotion to the top flight of the Nations League with a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to closest challengers Hungary in Budapest.

The result secured a second successive promotion for Michael O'Neill's team, who completed an unbeaten campaign in Group B2 to reach League A for the first time. Barnabas Varga ended Northern Ireland's proud record of not having conceded in this campaign when he fired the hosts in front after 35 minutes. That goal also sent Hungary to the top of the group.

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But moments after Isaac Price had hit the post for O'Neill's young side, Devenny smashed the ball into the top left-hand corner in the 65th minute to restore Northern Ireland's one-point advantage as group leaders. Devenny, who plays for Stoke City in England's second tier, lashed home a beautiful strike at the Ferenc Puskas Arena to level the match at 1-1 and secure the draw his team needed.

The visitors were on the back foot for much of the first half, with Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai hitting the post, but O'Neill, serving a touchline ban in the stands as former captain Steven Davis led things from the touchline, orchestrated key substitutions. Northern Ireland started with Patrick Kelly in place of the suspended Jamie Donley up front but brought on Josh Magennis at half-time before Kieran Morrison and Brodie Spencer soon followed.

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Magennis's physical presence and the extra pace paid dividends as, just two years after earning promotion from League C, Northern Ireland secured their place at the top table of European football. Without Donley, the lack of a clear outlet told in a first half which saw Hungary come forward time and again.

There was a big panic five minutes in following an uncharacteristic mistake from Pierce Charles, whose pass went straight to Bendeguez Bolla, a late change to the Hungary side who whipped in a superb low cross from which skipper Szoboszlai struck the post. Northern Ireland were pegged back but might have snatched the lead from a Ciaron Brown long throw in the 33rd minute.

However, Tom Atcheson did not seem to realise how much space he had as he prodded a weak shot towards his Blackburn team-mate Balazs Toth. Two minutes later Pierce Charles launched a long free-kick into the box. Brown went down under an Andras Schafer challenge but as Northern Ireland appealed in vain for a penalty, Balazs Toth kicked it long.

Trai Hume got his head to the ball but could not get it as far as Pierce Charles, allowing Varga to nip in and score. O'Neill will have felt the frustration of his ban with his side trailing at half-time, but his changes worked regardless. Terry Devlin, the matchwinner on Saturday, had already fired into the side-netting before Price's low strike from the edge of the box cannoned back off the post. Four minutes later they were level.

Hume's long throw almost fell for Shea Charles but instead sat up for Devenny to take a touch before thumping an unstoppable strike into the top corner. As time ticked down, Hungary pushed forward in increasing desperation, with Rajmund Toth firing over late on, but Northern Ireland dug in with the defensive resilience which has been the cornerstone of this campaign.

Haaland Penalty Sends Norway To Quarter-Finals

Elsewhere, Erling Haaland fired Norway into the Nations League quarter-finals with a last-gasp penalty which completed a stunning comeback from two goals down against Denmark. The Manchester City striker stroked home from the spot in the sixth minute of injury time in Copenhagen as Norway leapfrogged their hosts into second place in the group behind Group A4 winners Portugal. The result means Ireland may face familiar foes Denmark in a promotion relegation-play-off.

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Haaland's late strike was one of two from the forward, who also started the fightback in the 37th minute after early goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg gave Denmark a commanding lead. He was given the chance to nick a spot in the last eight from the Danes, who only needed a draw to go through, after a handball from Joachim Andersen which was spotted by the VAR officials just as the hosts thought they had survived another in a series of scares.

Denmark had been on the back foot ever since Haaland halved the deficit after a howler from Denmark goalkeeper Mads Hermansen gifted possession to Martin Odegaard. It was Odegaard who forced home Norway's leveller with six minutes remaining and set up a grandstand finish which was completed with Haaland's dramatic winner. Norway will join Portugal in Friday's draw in Nyon, where the four group winners will be seeded and each play against one of the four second-placed teams.

Portugal Secure Top Spot With Win Over Wales

Portugal made sure of top spot with their first win of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, with Carlos Forbs netting a classy winner in the 70th minute in Cardiff. Forbs's first international goal decided a hugely entertaining encounter in which Wales, already guaranteed to finish bottom of the group, put in a performance which belied their position.

Wales will take part in the play-offs to decide the final promotion and relegation spots between Leagues A and B, and on Tuesday's evidence they have a fighting chance of staying in the top tier. David Brooks quickly replied to Bruno Fernandes's superb opener for Portugal and Wales had their tails up once Sorba Thomas slid the hosts in front in the 40th minute.

But Pedro Neto, who was later sent off, almost immediately levelled the scores and Forbs decided an even contest and ensured Portugal would be seeded in the draw. Wales ended their campaign with a 3-2 defeat against 10-man Portugal in Cardiff. Although there was little riding on the contest, with Wales guaranteed a League A relegation/promotion playoff in March and Portugal having qualified for the quarter-finals, the two sides produced an entertaining spectacle.

Portugal skipper Bruno Fernandes blasted the opener after 11 minutes but that was immediately wiped out by David Brooks's ninth goal for Wales. Sorba Thomas broke free to put Wales ahead before the break, but again there was a quickfire response as Pedro Neto pounced to restore parity.

Substitute Carlos Forbs stroked Portugal ahead in the final quarter, and Portugal had to negotiate the final 16 minutes a player short after Neto was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. Wales finish bottom of League A4 with one win and five defeats and end a disappointing 2026 with a solitary victory, three draws and six losses from 10 games.