Northern Ireland Sperrin Gold Mine Inquiry Concludes After 52 Days

The public inquiry into Dalradian Gold's controversial Sperrin mine has closed after 52 days. Key stakeholders debated economic benefits against environmental risks, with a final report expected by February 2028.

A long-awaited public inquiry into the proposed gold mine in Northern Ireland has officially closed following a grueling 52-day period. During this time, dozens of experts analyzed thousands of pages of evidence regarding the controversial project. The investigation focused on the future of a rural Co Tyrone village and the connected waterways running through counties Donegal and Derry to the sea. These lines were first drawn over the future of these areas when Dalradian Gold arrived 17 years ago.

Project Scope and Economic Claims

Dalradian Gold, owned by US investment firm Orion Resource Partners, aims to extract metals worth about £26 billion (€31 million) over a 20 to 25-year operational life. The company plans to mine 8.7 million tonnes of material to recover 99 tonnes of gold, 48 tonnes of silver, and 15,000 tonnes of copper from the Greencastle mine site. To achieve this extraction, the firm proposed conducting 16 explosions daily in two bursts. Representatives stated that processing would occur on-site, and the company claimed it no longer planned to use cyanide, although the original application still referenced its potential use.

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The multinational argued the project would create 350 jobs and significantly boost the local economy. In terms of national revenue, the plans could generate up to £500 million (€591 million) a year for Britain's king Charles. The Crown Estate, which legally owns the gold and silver beneath Northern Ireland through its license with Dalradian, would receive 4 per cent of the mine's annual gold sales. This royalty adds to the British monarch's property portfolio, which is already valued in the billions.

Stakeholder Opposition and Safety Concerns

Opposition to the application came from a diverse range of sources, including the local council, campaign group Save Our Sperrins, and Ireland's national trust, An Taisce. The backlash led to the North's former infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon calling a public inquiry into the proposed gold, silver, copper, and metal mine in 2020. Fermanagh and Omagh District Council opposed the application on multiple grounds, citing environmental, community, and tourism impacts. Residents expressed fear of air and water pollution, landslides, biodiversity loss, and increased traffic. One local questioned if residents were merely collateral damage in the pursuit of mineral wealth.

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Specific concerns were raised about the effect of daily blasts on a school, nursery, and GAA club located just over 1km from the mine. Two historic Catholic churches and cemeteries were also identified as potentially vulnerable to the vibrations. The application included requests to discharge potential pollutants into water supporting protected species such as Atlantic Salmon and freshwater pearl mussels. Critics highlighted that the firm would use 44,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate explosives, which admission would add nitrate pollution to already failing waterways despite government plans to conserve peatlands.

Procedural Challenges and Hearing Dynamics

After two false starts, the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) began examining the application at Omagh's Strule Arts Centre in April. The process was originally timetabled for 20 days but the schedule was doubled as discussions took longer than anticipated. Chaired by Jaqueline McParland with support from Cathy McKeary and Kenneth Donaghey, the commissioners faced a contentious environment. Tempers frayed during hearings, with commissioners calling police more than once to remove people from the auditorium. Cormac McAleer, a Save Our Sperrins co-founder, and retired roads engineer, Douglas Hill, were excluded by a PAC trying to reassert authority. Proceedings were not recorded, and there is no official transcript of what was said during the closed sessions.

Dalradian's team of lawyers, global experts, and workers spent over 300 hours outlining how they would deliver economic benefits while causing very little environmental damage. Third-party objectors, including locals who gave up work and holidays to attend, complained of gaping holes in the evidence presented by the firm. Members of a group supporting the mine, the Silent Majority, were often absent from the inquiry but were represented by counsel Philip McAvoy and various representatives of planning consultancy Gravis Planning. Estimates suggested that police escorts for the delivery of explosives could cost the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) up to £3 million a year, although the PSNI did not take part in the inquiry.

Next Steps and Timeline

The commission will now consider the extensive evidence gathered over the past five months. The next major milestone is the submission of a formal report back to the North's Department of Infrastructure by February 2028. This delay allows the commissioners to carefully review the technical data and public testimony before making a final recommendation. The prolonged nature of the inquiry reflects the deep division within the region regarding the balance between industrial development and environmental preservation. Stakeholders on all sides are now awaiting the final determination on a project that has dominated regional discourse for nearly two decades.