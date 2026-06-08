Northern Irish Extradition Case: Bail Hearing for Murder Suspect Conor Gill Amid Organized Crime Links and Large Financial Liability

A Dublin court heard arguments for and against granting bail to Conor Gill, who faces extradition to Northern Ireland for the 2020 murder of Robbie Lawlor. The State opposes bail, highlighting a substantial tax liability with the Criminal Assets Bureau, alleged organized crime connections, and the gravity of charges including murder and firearms offenses. Gill's defense disputes the origin of the funds and raises concerns over legal protections post-Brexit. The decision hinges on balancing flight risk, public safety, and the strength of the evidence presented in the extradition warrant.

Gill is wanted in Northern Ireland to face a charge of murdering gangland figure Robbie Lawlor . The court proceedings revolve around his application for bail while he challenges extradition.

The State objects to bail, citing a liability of more than €860,000 with the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab), which they argue shows access to large sums of cash potentially from unlawful sources. Gill's legal team contends the liability mainly stems from unpaid taxes and is under negotiation. The detective evidence outlines the murder charge arising from a feud among criminal gangs from Dublin, Drogheda, and Sligo, and an additional firearms charge.

Gill challenges extradition on grounds of fewer protections in UK courts compared to the EU. The court considered an independent surety of €100,000 offered by his father. The State acknowledges the surety's legitimacy but urges weighing all factors, including organized crime links and flight risk, given the seriousness of the charges carrying possible life sentences





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Extradition Bail Hearing Murder Charge Organized Crime Criminal Assets Bureau Conor Gill Robbie Lawlor Dublin Gang Feud Firearms Charge Brexit Legal Implications

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