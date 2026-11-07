Delap double gives Nottingham Forest 3-1 win over Manchester City

Liam Delap scored twice as Nottingham Forest beat Manchester City 3-1 for their first home league win of the season, handing City a third straight Premier League defeat.

Nottingham Forest beat Manchester City 3-1 at the City Ground on Saturday for their first home Premier League win of the season, a result that sends Manchester United into the bottom three and leaves City with three straight league defeats.

Liam Delap scored in either half after Jair Cunha gave Forest an early lead. City found themselves 2-0 down inside 20 minutes. Forest had waited the best part of eight and a half hours to score in front of their own fans, a drought going back to last May and 510 minutes of home league play, and it was ended in the sixth minute by an unlikely source.

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Nottingham Forest Take Early Lead Against Manchester City

Centre-back Jair robbed Josko Gvardiol high up the pitch, advanced into the area and slotted past Gianluigi Donnarumma. It was his first goal of the campaign and it lifted a ground that had not seen a home league win since April. It was 2-0 in the 19th minute as Delap broke his City Ground duck in fine style.

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Former Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who had a nightmare return to his old club, and Iliman Ndiaye left the ball to each other in the Forest half and Delap pounced. The striker ran all the way into the City area before firing an unstoppable shot past Donnarumma. It was his first goal since his club-record move from Chelsea, having scored once in his opening eight games, and it came from a run between Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi.

James McAtee almost made it three soon after, but he skied an effort from 16 yards after Forest had again robbed City of possession. The visitors were rattled. They should have got one back in the 25th minute as Guehi's cross was perfect for Enzo Fernandez, who could not keep his header from six yards down. Erling Haaland had been a virtual spectator but came alive in the 40th minute.

Erling Haaland Finds Net For Manchester City

Anderson's ball to Abdukodir Khusanov split the Forest defence and the right-back fed Haaland, who rounded goalkeeper Matz Sels but saw his shot heroically cleared off the line by Jair. City did get one back in the 52nd minute as Rayan Cherki delivered a firecracker. Jeremy Doku was clear down the left and his cross was deflected into the path of the France international, who slammed a half-volley into the top corner from the edge of the area.

City smelled blood and Haaland was a whisker away from levelling when his curled effort from 12 yards went just over. Forest appeared to have weathered the storm and could have regained their two-goal advantage midway through the second half. Fernandez was dispossessed and Ryan Yates' shot cannoned off Anderson and looped on to the top of the crossbar. But Forest did make it 3-1 with a brilliant breakaway goal in the 73rd minute, with Delap again involved.

Delap set Morgan Gibbs-White free in their own half and they raced the length of the pitch, with the England international returning the ball to the striker, who sent an emphatic finish crashing in off the post. It was a second goal of the match for Delap. Oliver Glasner's appointment has introduced a more disciplined and high-performance structure, emphasising a balance of trust and respect within the squad rather than the leniency of previous regimes.

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The tactical shift included two starting changes from the previous match against Brentford, bringing in Daniel Munoz and Ryan Yates. Glasner's strategy successfully countered City's possession-based game, leveraging Forest's direct running style to exploit gaps in City's high defensive line, particularly targeting the space between Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi. Guehi's defensive errors were critical, as he and Dias failed to track Xaver Schlager's run, leaving a massive channel for Delap to exploit.

Manchester City Title Challenge Questions

City's inability to contain Forest's direct attacks, coupled with the withdrawal of defenders Gvardiol and Guehi at half-time, suggests structural issues that could hinder their campaign. Their defeat raises serious questions about their ability to challenge Arsenal for the Premier League title. The loss ends City's seven-game winning start to the season and marks a regression to the mean, confirming statistical predictions that Forest's poor results were unsustainable given their underlying performance metrics.

Forest had significantly underperformed their expected goals statistics earlier in the season. City's season is showing signs of falling apart amid the backdrop of the ongoing appeal against Premier League charges. This was their third consecutive loss after winning their first seven games, and they have now slipped to a third defeat on the bounce. Forest, meanwhile, climbed out of the relegation zone, buoyed by the restored confidence of Delap and a cohesive team performance orchestrated by Glasner.

Liam Delap Double Boosts Forest Morale

The win is their first in the league at the City Ground since April and provides a morale boost for a squad plagued by missed chances and unlucky goals. This victory could be a coming of age for both Delap and Forest, who had struggled to adapt to life under new boss Glasner, with just one win from their opening nine games. Delap's brilliant double proved he can be the man to fire Forest to better things this season.

Forest's ability to convert chances against a top-tier opponent like Manchester City indicates a shift in their fortunes, with the team now positioned to build momentum in their upcoming fixtures. The win sends Manchester United into the bottom three.