Nottingham Forest Women confirm Chloe Mustaki ruptured her left ACL in the Subway Players Cup game against Liverpool, ruling her out for the season and Ireland's World Cup play-offs.

Nottingham Forest Women have confirmed that Chloe Mustaki ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during last Wednesday's Subway Players Cup fixture against Liverpool and will miss the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old Dubliner was stretchered off in that game, and the club announced the extent of the injury on Monday morning. The injury rules her out of the remainder of the campaign and also means she will miss the Republic of Ireland's World Cup play-offs against Poland in December.

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Forest Outline Chloe Mustaki Rehabilitation Plans

In a statement, Nottingham Forest said: Chloe will now be assessed by our medical team to determine the best course of action for her rehabilitation and recovery which will see her sidelined for the rest of the season. The club added: Everyone at Nottingham Forest sends Chloe our love and support - we will be with her every step of the way.

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The news came as a devastating blow for the defender, who had only recently spoken about enjoying the best spell of her career. Just last month, before she started her ninth competitive game in a row for Ireland, Mustaki had reflected on that strong run after enduring so many injury-blighted years. She previously suffered an ACL rupture in 2020 while training with Ireland, which prevented her from earning a first cap, though she eventually made her debut two years later.

Mustaki has since been capped 20 times for Ireland and scored her first international goal against Kazakhstan in the last window. She has also established herself in the Irish team under head coach Carla Ward, forming an impressive partnership with Katie McCabe on the left side of the defence. Ward had praised the defender just last week, saying: She really is a top human being, she has been through a lot.

Carla Ward Expresses Devastation Over Injury

And it is incredible to have that amount of strength to keep coming back, and not just come back, but to perform the way she does. She is a great girl and a great player. On Monday, Ward spoke of her devastation at the injury: First and foremost, we are all absolutely devastated for Chloe.

It is a huge blow for the entire squad because of how important she is to this group, both on the pitch with her consistency and leadership, and off the pitch with the incredible character and positivity she brings to the dressing room. Ward continued: This is a really difficult setback, but Chloe is loved by us all.

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Everyone in the squad, the staff and the association is fully behind her, and we will give her all the love and support she needs to make a full recovery. Mustaki moved to Nottingham Forest from Bristol City last year and was rewarded with a new two-year contract during the summer. That followed her being named in the WSL2 team of the season. The injury means she will miss the World Cup play-off against Poland on December 1st and 5th.

Mustaki Faces Race To Recover For Brazil

She also faces a race against time to recover for next summer's finals in Brazil should Ireland qualify. Ward has opted not to call up any replacement for Mustaki in her squad, which will gather in Dublin on Tuesday, November 24th, before heading to Gdańsk for the first leg of the play-off. The news represents a major setback for both club and country, with Mustaki's resilience set to be tested once more.