Novelist Kit Costigan Unravels Secrets in the French Alps

Kit Costigan discusses her new novel, exploring themes of dark academia, buried secrets, and the complexities of justice, drawing parallels to Donna Tartt's 'The Secret History'. She also shares insights into her writing process and diverse interests.

Novel ist Kit Costigan delves into the shadowy world of esoteric philosophy and buried secrets in her latest work, a gripping tale of suspense and moral ambiguity.

The narrative centers around Kit, who receives a mysterious invitation back to a hotel nestled in the French Alps – a location haunted by memories of a decade-old friendship with a group of enigmatic philosophers. Their bond, forged in intellectual exploration, was shattered by a tragic event, leading them to collectively conceal the truth of what transpired. Now, that carefully constructed silence is threatened, and Kit finds herself compelled to unravel the past before it unravels her.

Costigan’s novels consistently explore complex themes of justice, grief, and the fallibility of human perception, often set against atmospheric and intellectually stimulating backdrops. Her previous novel, 'The Favourite,' drew comparisons to Donna Tartt’s seminal work, 'The Secret History,' due to its exploration of dark academia and morally grey characters.

'The Favourite' follows a law student consumed by grief and driven to seek retribution for her sister’s death, a death she attributes to a professor. The novel challenges readers to question the boundaries of justice and the corrosive power of vengeance when reason is eclipsed by sorrow. Costigan’s literary approach is deeply informed by her background in law. She emphasizes the importance of presenting characters from a neutral perspective, avoiding judgment and allowing readers to form their own conclusions.

This objectivity, honed through legal training, extends to her exploration of power dynamics, a recurring theme in her work. She believes fiction provides a unique space to examine the multifaceted complexities of life, offering a platform for exploring difficult questions without the constraints of legal precedent.

Currently, Costigan is juggling two distinct projects: a psychological suspense novel set in a gothic house on the Irish coast, and a story centered around a legal battle concerning the repossession of a historic estate amidst the ongoing housing crisis. These projects demonstrate her versatility and continued interest in exploring themes of power, justice, and the weight of the past.

Her creative process is guided by the principle of separating the editorial and creative aspects of the mind, allowing for uninhibited exploration during the writing phase followed by rigorous editing. Beyond her writing, Costigan reveals a diverse range of interests and influences.

She shares a fondness for Hilary Mantel’s 'Wolf Hall' trilogy with her husband, even embarking on a literary pilgrimage to locate the former home of Thomas Cromwell while attending a theatrical adaptation of 'The Mirror and the Light' in London. She also enjoys podcasts like 'My Therapist Ghosted Me,' reflecting a connection to contemporary Irish culture. Her earliest vivid memory is witnessing the IRA ceasefire in 1994, a moment that instilled a sense of historical significance from a young age.

Costigan’s literary tastes are equally eclectic, citing Hilary Mantel, Joan Didion, and Donna Tartt as ideal dinner party companions. She finds solace in the vibrant life of her cul-de-sac garden, despite the frustrations of Dublin traffic. When asked about her ideal law as supreme ruler, she playfully proposes extending her reign indefinitely before advocating for a referendum on the right to housing, highlighting her commitment to social justice.

Her reading list includes 'The Heather Blazing' by Colm Tóibín, and she appreciates a well-loved, if slightly worn, copy of the Divine Comedy





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Kit Costigan Dark Academia Suspense Novel The Favourite Donna Tartt The Secret History Irish Author French Alps Thriller Psychological Suspense

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