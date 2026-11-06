NTA Spends Over €5.4M on Q4PR PR for Transport Projects

Details the National Transport Authority's expenditure of over €5.4 million on external communications from Q4PR for major Dublin transport schemes.

The escalating costs of major Irish transport infrastructure have drawn fresh scrutiny following revelations regarding the substantial sums paid to external communications firms. The National Transport Authority (NTA) has spent more than €5.4 million over the past four years on public relations support from Dublin-based Q4PR. This expenditure occurs as projected costs for flagship initiatives like MetroLink have surged dramatically, raising questions about the value of such external advisory services.

MetroLink Costs and Project Budgets

The financial context for these communications expenditures is defined by soaring project budgets across the Irish transport network. The latest projected price tag for the MetroLink rail project in Dublin now sits between €14.4 billion and €17.5 billion. This figure represents a significant increase over the past four years, highlighting the eye-wateringly expensive nature of public transport infrastructure development. Irish taxpayers are increasingly aware of these financial realities as other major initiatives, including Bus Connects projects for Dublin and Cork, as well as the Dart+ system, proceed.

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Q4PR Contract Details and Personnel

The communications contract was awarded to Q4PR following a tender process conducted in 2022. The firm is led by its founders, Angie Kinane, Gerry O'Sullivan, Martin Mackin, and Jackie Gallagher. According to the Minister for Transport, the combined team comprises 13 personnel who support the delivery of the BusConnects Dublin programme, BusConnects Cork, and projects for regional cities. These staff members also manage engagement activities for other major sustainable transport programmes, including Dart+ and MetroLink.

Financial Breakdown of PR Expenditure

The financial scale of this external support is considerable. The NTA paid some €1.2 million to Q4PR in both 2023 and 2024. This amount rose to just over €1.5 million in 2025 and has reached €1.5 million so far in 2026. In total, the payments to the firm amount to more than €5.4 million over the four-year period. On average, this translates to north of €110,000 per month for the firm or approximately €415,000 per Q4 staff member over the period in question.

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Parliamentary Inquiry and Official Response

These financial figures were highlighted during a recent question from Social Democrats TD Aidan Farrelly. In response, Minister for Transport Darragh O'Brien provided the detailed breakdown of the payments and the scope of work undertaken by the communications agency. The Minister confirmed that the external advice is intended to assist in shaping messaging around these complex transport projects and helping to manage relationships with various stakeholders involved in the delivery of national infrastructure.

In-House Media Teams and Agency Growth

Despite the reliance on external agencies, the NTA maintains its own internal communications structure. The in-house media team is led by head of communications Jennifer Gilna. Additionally, the MetroLink project has its own dedicated director of communications, Eoin Murphy. The existence of these internal teams alongside significant external spending has prompted observers to note the lucrative nature of State agency contracts for firms like Q4PR. The company's website states that quality and results drive its growth, suggesting that these substantial contracts are central to its business expansion strategy.