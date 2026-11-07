Nurse Faces Misconduct Allegations Over Unauthorized Prescriptions in Ireland

A nurse in Ireland faces professional misconduct charges for allegedly signing prescriptions for herself and patients without authorization. This article details the NMBI hearing, evidence presented, and the specific medication breaches involving doctors and patients.

A nurse practicing in a general practitioner facility in the northeast of Ireland is confronting serious allegations of professional misconduct and substandard professional performance. The Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland initiated these proceedings following reports that the nurse created and signed prescriptions for both herself and various patients without proper authorization. This case highlights significant concerns regarding regulatory compliance and patient safety within primary care settings.

NMBI Hearing Details and Core Allegations

The nurse appeared before a fitness-to-practise committee on Friday to address five specific factual allegations alongside claims of breaches to the code of professional conduct and ethics for registered nurses. Eoghan O'Sullivan, representing the chief executive of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland, Carolyn Donohoe, outlined the timeline of events that triggered the investigation. Administrative staff at the practice raised immediate concerns with one of the two partner doctors, identified as witness B, on December 29th, 2023.

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These concerns stemmed from two prescriptions issued on that date which the nurse allegedly created and signed. The first involved a Prolia prefilled syringe intended for patient B to treat osteoporosis, a condition characterized by brittle bones. The nurse reportedly used the stamp of witness B for this medication. The second prescription was for patient C and involved a Saxenda prefilled pen used for chronic weight management in individuals including those with diabetes. This prescription also carried the stamp of the same doctor.

Doctor Testimonies and Witness Accounts

Witness A, the other partner doctor at the practice, provided critical testimony regarding the initial discovery of the unauthorized actions. After becoming aware of the prescriptions from December 29th, 2023, she and witness B confronted the nurse directly. Witness A stated that she clearly informed the nurse that her actions constituted a really serious breach of established practice policies. The nurse reportedly responded by explaining that she signed the prescriptions on autopilot due to an exceptionally busy day at the clinic.

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Further allegations emerged concerning prescriptions the nurse allegedly signed for her own medical use. On December 11th, 2023, she reportedly created a prescription for 28 soluble tablets of Solpadeine, a common painkiller, along with esomeprazole to reduce stomach acid. On December 21st, 2023, the nurse allegedly signed another prescription for herself for 64 soluble Solpadeine tablets, using the stamp of witness C, another doctor at the practice. Witness B later discovered an additional unauthorized entry when reviewing the file of patient A in 2024. The file showed the nurse had created a prescription on November 24th, 2023, for Deltacortril, a steroid, and Nexium, used for acid reflux, using witness A's stamp.

Resignation Dispute and Legal Arguments

The three doctors involved gave unanimous evidence that they did not sign any of the prescriptions mentioned in the allegations against the nurse. Eoghan O'Sullivan noted that a meeting held on January 3rd, 2024, resulted in the nurse admitting to signing the prescriptions from December 29th, 2023. During this meeting, the nurse submitted a letter of resignation, stating she wanted to get on with life. However, Brendan Savage, the barrister representing the nurse, contested the nature of this exit, reading a document to the committee where the nurse claimed she was dismissed rather than resigned.

Brendan Savage acknowledged that the nurse admitted to the Solpadeine prescriptions, conceding that this represented a serious falling short of the conduct expected of nurses. Regarding the December 29th incidents, the nurse accepts she signed them but attributes this to poor professional performance rather than intentional creation of the prescriptions. O'Sullivan presented the nurse's initial observations to the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland, where she expressed deep shame, apologized, and claimed she had no idea why she signed the prescriptions despite her 25 years of experience.

Professional Impact and Future Proceedings

The nurse, who was first registered in 2002, worked at the general practitioner practice from September 2023 until January 2024. The fitness-to-practise committee has directed that the identity of the nurse, the witnesses, and the general practitioner practice remain fully anonymized to protect privacy and integrity. The committee has scheduled to reconvene at a future date to hear further evidence directly from the nurse.

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These proceedings underscore the strict regulatory environment maintained by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland regarding prescription authority and professional ethics. The outcome of this hearing will determine the disciplinary actions taken against the nurse for these alleged breaches of conduct. The case remains ongoing as the committee prepares to evaluate the full scope of the evidence presented during these initial sessions.