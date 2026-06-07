Nurse Struck Off for Fraud After Adding Unworked Shifts to Hospital Rosters

A nurse has been struck off the nursing register after adding 50 bogus shifts to hospital staffing schedules, defrauding the NHS of over €22,000 and gaining 540 hours of unauthorized time off in lieu. The Nursing and Midwifery Council ruled that the conduct undermined public confidence and risked patient safety.

A nurse who pocketed more than €20,000 by secretly adding dozens of unworked shifts to hospital rotas has been struck off. The incident occurred in Surrey, where the nurse was convicted of fraud by abuse of position after adding 50 bogus shifts into staffing schedules between November 2020 and February 2023, according to a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) fitness‑to‑practise report.

While some of the shifts were paid at the standard rate, most were claimed at enhanced rates reserved for nights, weekends and bank holidays, inflating the total she took home. She received €22,662.45 and gained 540 hours as time off in lieu (TOIL) for which she was not required to work, the report said. During sentencing, the judge said the nurse "engaged in repeated and premeditated dishonesty over a period of two years".

The nurse pleaded guilty in 2024 and was handed an 18-month suspended sentence with a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days and unpaid work requirement of 200 hours. She was dismissed by the trust in 2023 after an investigation. The offending was described during sentencing as being "committed against a publicly funded NHS body already under financial pressure", said Rosie Welsh, case presenter for the NMC.

Ms Welsh said the nurse "placed patients at potential risk of harm by exposing the ED to the potential risk of understaffing, delays, reduced support for colleagues and wider strain upon the service". Alexandra Monaghan, representing the nurse, said she had "demonstrated genuine remorse and insight" into the seriousness of her conduct, and had "expressed repeated heartfelt apologies" and spent considerable time reflecting on her conduct.

The NMC panel, however, concluded that the conduct could have had a direct impact on human resources and the financial position of the trust. The panel stated: "The facts leading to your conviction for fraud included the repeated allocation and booking of shifts you did not work by accessing the roster and adding shifts retrospectively for your financial and personal gain. Your dishonesty included taking TOIL.

The panel was concerned about the potential impact of your conduct on patient services and the workforce. Your conduct removed substantial funds from the trust during and beyond the Covid pandemic, which placed pressure on already challenged NHS resources. Your dishonest receipt of TOIL meant that rather than you working the shifts, the shifts would need to be covered by others.

" Ms Welsh told the hearing that "the only sanction capable of maintaining public confidence in the profession and marking the seriousness of your misconduct is a striking-off order". Ms Monaghan submitted that the purpose of sanction is not to punish and reminded the panel that the nurse had been "sufficiently punished in the criminal court". Despite this, the panel struck the nurse off the nursing register.

As the striking-off order cannot take effect until the end of the 28-day appeal period, the panel imposed an interim suspension order for a period of 18 months to cover any potential period of appeal





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Nurse Fraud NMC Striking-Off Unauthorized Shifts NHS Financial Pressure Patient Safety Risk

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