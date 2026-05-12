Nurses Making Same Decision As Paramedics, But They Are Usually Making It In Hospital

Workers for the National Ambulance Service say they have been forced to strike due to lowering job standards and pay rates. An emergency medical technician (EMT), Domhnaill Joyce, picketed the country’s largest ambulance service in Ireland and pointed out the significant changes in the ambulance service over the years citing example, a classic case would be the situation where everyone involved in a road traffic collision would be taken out on a spinal board and then get to the hospital, but now the training is about the assessment of the injuries and care needed at the scene. The main difference is that nurses are making the same sort of decisions as paramedics but they usually make decisions in hospitals while paramedics are making them on the sides of the roads or in emergencies.

EMT says nurses are making same sorts of decisions as ambulance staff but paramedics are making them on the sides of roads. Workers for the National Ambulance Service say they have been forced to strike due to lowering job standards and pay rates.

The ambulance strike, which is due to run until 8am on Wednesday morning, involves almost 2,000 paramedics, advanced paramedics, and EMTs. Close to half of staff are actually working under the emergency cover protocols which, he says, go beyond what was required of the union side. Senior NAS officials expressed concern for patient safety ahead of the strike.

However, Siptu sector organiser John McCamley says the deal came with strings and looked forward to the introduction of further change while the staff want recognition of changes they have already adopted to be addressed first





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Ambulance Service Strike Lowering Job Standards Raising Pay Rate Parasuites EMT

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