Ionela Malvina Dudea admitted to the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland that she falsified care records for a vulnerable child. The hearing details the evidence from CCTV footage and the agency's clinical manager.

Ionela Malvina Dudea appeared before the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland on Monday to answer allegations regarding her professional conduct as an agency nurse. The fitness-to-practise committee heard that Dudea admitted to documenting that she administered pain medication to a five-year-old girl with 24-hour care needs when she had not done so.

Allegations Regarding Medication Documentation

Dudea, who was employed by Bluebird Care at the time, faced specific complaints about incidents that occurred in June 2022 at the home of Patient A. Clinical nurse manager Chris Horgan, who brought the complaint against the nurse, alleged that Dudea recorded on June 12th, 2022, that she gave Calpol and melatonin to the child.

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Further allegations stated that Dudea documented at 1.40am that Patient A was shouting and crying, information that Carolyn Donohoe, the Chief Executive of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland, argued was dishonest. Donohoe alleged that Dudea knew or ought to have known the information was false when she recorded these events.

Additional claims against the nurse involved an entry at 6am stating the child had a slight temperature spike and that Nurofen had been administered. Donohoe further alleged that Dudea verbally told the girl's parents she had given the Nurofen despite this not having occurred. The committee directed that the identity of Patient A and her parents remain strictly anonymised throughout the proceedings.

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CCTV Evidence and Parental Testimony

The hearing included detailed testimony from the child's father, identified as Witness A, who described the extensive surveillance measures in place. He explained that three cameras were installed in Patient A's bedroom: one to monitor the child from the living room, one linked to a Sats machine tracking pulse and oxygen saturation, and a third providing a general view of the room.

Witness A stated he had become highly vigilant after Patient A was born with a brain-acquired injury, vowing never to allow her to be failed again. He described installing the cameras for peace of mind after a previous nurse was found asleep in the living room with the TV at full volume, an incident he reported to Bluebird Care.

The father told the committee he had informed all five or six nurses providing care that they were being recorded. While Dudea acknowledged knowing about the bedroom camera, she claimed she was unaware of the camera in the living room until Witness A pointed out a blue light indicating its presence.

Defense Claims and Committee Rulings

Dudea, who represented herself during the hearing, consented to the admission of seven CCTV clips as evidence, despite prior concerns about potential GDPR breaches. The committee ruled that the clips, each one minute in duration and previously forwarded by the father to Bluebird Care, could be admitted.

Witness A testified that the motion-sensitive bedroom camera showed no recordings at 1.40am, contradicting Dudea's log entry that she had entered to check the child and administer medication. Dudea claimed she did check on Patient A at that time and that the crying resulted from the child waking up, noting the five-year-old is blind and sensitive to sound.

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The nurse told the committee that Witness A had been aggressive towards her on multiple occasions and that she felt pressured to record medication administration to satisfy him. She cited exhaustion from her sixth consecutive night of work as a factor in her remorse, apologizing for the inaccurate documentation which she claimed was not intentional.

Professional Conduct and Future Implications

The allegations against Ionela Malvina Dudea included professional misconduct, poor professional performance, and multiple breaches of the code of professional conduct and ethics for registered nurses. The Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland is responsible for determining the fitness to practice of healthcare professionals in the jurisdiction.

Witness A denied being aggressive towards Dudea, describing his actions as stemming from a deep passion for his daughter's welfare. He noted that other nurses at Bluebird Care had problems with the father's intense monitoring and were unwilling to continue working at the house.

The committee continues to evaluate the evidence presented regarding the false documentation of vital signs and medication. The outcome of this fitness-to-practise hearing will determine the regulatory status of Ionela Malvina Dudea and set a precedent for accountability in home care documentation practices.